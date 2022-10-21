Gary Brown

 Photo courtesy ECSU

Elizabeth City State University's vice chancellor for student affairs has been appointed to a new higher education-focused think tank designed to strengthen ties between colleges and universities and the U.S. Department of Urban Development's 64 field offices around the country. 

Dr. Gary L. Brown, who has worked at ECSU for the past four years, began his appointment to the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network on Oct. 6.