...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City State University's vice chancellor for student affairs has been appointed to a new higher education-focused think tank designed to strengthen ties between colleges and universities and the U.S. Department of Urban Development's 64 field offices around the country.
Dr. Gary L. Brown, who has worked at ECSU for the past four years, began his appointment to the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network on Oct. 6.
“I am truly honored to serve as a member of this think tank as a representative of Elizabeth City State University,” Brown said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow think tank members as we contribute to the broader conversation of higher education and the invaluable contributions we make toward changing the lives of students and communities in so many positive ways.”
The HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network, which includes university presidents, vice presidents, vice chancellors and senior directors, will focus on the areas of worker empowerment, maternal and infant health, eviction prevention, landlord outreach, housing security and access, broadband access and digital literacy and cultural competency.
Members for the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network were selected by HUD and the Campus Compact based on their experience in areas ranging from community engagement to economic development and public policy.
“We are proud to launch this effort, which will revitalize the historically vital partnership between HUD and higher education,” Campus Compact President Bobbie Laur said in the release.
Michele Perez, HUD’s assistant deputy secretary for field policy and management, also praised the initiative, saying it helps the agency keep HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge's commitment to increasing equity and improving customer service.
"This partnership will bolster HUD’s and the members of the Higher Ed Engagement Network’s ability to serve our most vulnerable populations through the higher education space," Perez said. "Together, we will leverage our strong connections in our respective industries to enable a just, equitable, and sustainable future.”
ECSU Chancellor Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, a member of Campus Connect's Board of Directors, described Brown as a great choice for the task force.
“Dr. Brown is at the forefront of driving innovations in student engagement and development and has created community partnerships that cultivate ECSU students to be engaged servant leaders," she said. "His influence and extensive network will enable the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network to make great gains in impacting communities around the country.”