As Peaches & Herb famously put it: “Reunited, and it feels so good.”
A year after COVID-19 kept most Elizabeth City State University alumni apart — and canceled most ECSU Homecoming events to boot — this year’s homecoming celebration aims to reunite Vikings for a full week of events and activities.
Homecoming: Reunited starts with the coronation of Mr. and Miss ECSU on Sunday, Oct. 17, and culminates with ECSU’s home game against Chowan University at Roebuck Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23.
“This year’s homecoming is an exciting time,” Kevin Wade, associate vice chancellor in the Division of Student Affairs, said in a press release. “We have been navigating the challenges of the pandemic and are now coming back together to celebrate our Viking family.
“Homecoming: Reunited is an opportunity for the Viking family to raise the spirit of this great university and show the world what Viking Pride! is all about,” he said.
In addition to the coronation of Mr. and Miss ECSU at the K.E. White Center at 3 p.m., Oct. 17’s homecoming events will include a Homecoming Countdown at the R.L. Vaughan Center at 10:30 p.m.
On Monday, Oct. 18, “Clergy in the Café” will be held in Bedell Dining Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Later on that day, the Homecoming Kick-off Bonfire will light up at 7 p.m. on the softball field.
The ECSU Modeling Troupe Battle will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for the public.
The Day of Royalty will be held in Bedell Dining Hall Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That will be followed on Thursday, Oct. 21, by the Emerging Leaders Forum in Room 216 of the Ridley Student Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Later on Oct. 21, journalist, scholar and activist Lamont Hill will give a free lecture at the Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. as part of ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series. Also that evening, Viking alumni will gather at the White Center at 6 p.m. for the Mr. and Ms. Alumni Coronation. This event, hosted by the ECSU National Alumni Association, is by invitation only.
The Midnight Breakfast will follow in Bedell Dining Hall and the Ridley Student Center from 10 p.m. to midnight. A student meal plan is required for admission.
On Friday, Oct. 21, golfers participating in the Alumni Golf Tournament and Fundraiser will tee off at the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford starting at 9 a.m. That same morning, the Chancellor’s Donor Appreciation Brunch, which is also by invitation-only, will be held at the White Center starting at 11 a.m.
That afternoon, alumni will attend the Chancellor Karrie Dixon’s Welcome Alumni Reception in the chancellor’s residence from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. That’s followed by the ECSU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the White Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40.
That’s not all, however. The Student Body Pre-game event will get underway at the Vaughan Center at 8 p.m. Tickets for students are $10, $20 for the public. And at 10 p.m., the Alumni Icebreaker will be held at the White Center.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Homecoming Parade will start at 9 a.m. and tailgating activities get underway at Roebuck Stadium at noon. Kickoff for the Vikings’ game against the Hawks is at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Events continue that evening with a Homecoming Block Party at 4 p.m. and a Pre-Dawn Party in Williams Hall Gym starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for the public.
Later on, a Black Encore Cabaret will be held at the White Center from 10 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 prior to Saturday, $45 afterward.
Homecoming will come to a close on Sunday, Oct. 24, with a prayer breakfast at the White Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dr. William Liverman, Class of 1971, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 before Oct. 15, $20 afterward.