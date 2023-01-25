ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health announced Wednesday it would close five clinics and a behavioral health unit.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

GREENVILLE — ECU Health is closing five clinics, including its Snow Hill and Williamston locations, and its inpatient behavioral health unit after losing $46 million during the 2022 fiscal year, the health care system said in a news release.

The $46 million loss equaled an operating margin of 2%, and ECU Health said it was mainly due to having a “disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients” and the cost of travel staff.