Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine, addresses media at a conference to announce ECU Health’s partnership with Acadia Health to build a 144-bed, $65 million behavioral health facility expected to open in Greenville by spring 2025.
Todd Hickey, chief of service line and business strategy development for ECU Health, addresses media at a conference to announce a partnership with Acadia Health on a 144-bed, $65 million behavioral health facility expected to open in Greenville spring 2025. At left is Dr. Syed Saeed, professor and Chair Emeritus for the Brody School of Medicine at ECU’s department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine and executive director for the behavioral health service line for ECU Health.
This image depicts an overhead view of a new behavioral health hospital that ECU Health is building in partnership with Acadia Healthcare. The facility will be located near the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen roads.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
GREENVILLE — ECU Health is partnering with a Tennessee-based behavioral healthcare provider to open an approximately $65 million, 144-bed facility by spring 2025.
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare plan to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital in the medical district, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. Twenty-four beds will be reserved for adolescents and children, according to ECU Health.
ECU Health and Acadia will invest approximately $65 million to expand behavioral health resources in eastern North Carolina, according to Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine.
Todd Hickey, chief of service line and business strategy development for ECU Health, said no county or state funds are being appropriated for the venture. He said the hospital will provide a “centralized, regional referral center” for Pitt County and the rest of eastern North Carolina.
Dr. Syed Saeed, professor and Chair Emeritus with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Brody School of Medicine and executive director for ECU Health’s Behavioral Health Service Line, said the facility will not be designed to offer long-term care.
Instead, it will provide “the right care at the right time” and then connect discharged patients with providers including physicians and other non-physician mental health providers, he said.
“We understand that there is no health without mental health,” Saeed said. “One in five people to be exact may suffer from these disorders. The good news is that we live in times when care for psychiatric illness and mental disorder has never been more effective.
“The bad news is that unfortunately many people may not have access to what science has promised them, which is good quality evidence based care,” he continued. “Today is exactly on those lines that we are increasing that access to mental health care.”
According to statistics provided by Mental Health America, 26 percent of Americans 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental illness each year. In addition, Centers for Disease Control research shows symptoms of anxiety and depression have risen by three and four times over the past two years. Suicide is also the second-leading cause of death in people between ages 10 and 34.
Hickey said the new behavioral health facility will operate under current guidelines for underinsured patients. Waldrum said ECU Health works closely with the state on all its services and that behavioral health services, especially for children and adolescents, is extremely important to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley.
A news release from ECU Health said the new hospital will also serve as a teaching hospital, training students and residents at the Brody School of Medicine.
“We are always seeking like-minded partners who share our commitment to expanding access to high-quality behavioral health services and transforming the way mental health patients are seen and cared for,” Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare, said in the release. “Establishing a center of excellence in partnership with ECU Health presents a unique opportunity for us to support the development of the next generation of behavioral health care workers and clinicians. We’re excited to begin this important work with such a committed, patient-focused partner.”
Construction is expected to begin in 2023, pending standard state and regulatory approvals and the securing of a certificate of need. Hickey said ECU Health is working with Pitt County to ensure that all regulations are met for the facility to open. A contractor has yet to be selected for the project, he said.
To facilitate the development of the new 144-bed behavioral health hospital, ECU Health will transfer 80 of its current behavioral health beds.
Hickey said many current behavioral health staff will move into the new facility. It’s also likely more staff will be hired.
He said the space currently occupied by ECU Health Medical Center for behavioral health will be vacated, freeing up space for the hospital to address other critical needs.
“This facility will represent a large expansion of services in the new facility, and with that will come new jobs,” Hickey said.