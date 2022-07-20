GREENVILLE — ECU Health is partnering with a Tennessee-based behavioral healthcare provider to open an approximately $65 million, 144-bed facility by spring 2025.

ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare plan to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital in the medical district, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. Twenty-four beds will be reserved for adolescents and children, according to ECU Health.


