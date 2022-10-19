Beasley widens money advantage over Budd in NC Senate race

This photo composite shows N.C. Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley (left) and her Republican opponent Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

 Associated Press composite photo

GREENVILLE — Republican Ted Budd’s lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race has increased since September, a new East Carolina University poll suggests.

The poll, conducted by the ECU Center of Survey Research and released Tuesday, found Budd, a U.S. congressman, leads Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, 50% to 44% among likely voters, with just 5% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided. The remainder expressed support for some other candidate.


