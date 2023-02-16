...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
As manager of Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Scott Hinton already spends a lot of time on economic development issues.
He’ll be spending even more time on the subject following the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission’s decision Wednesday to name him the commission’s full-time director.
Hinton was serving his second stint as EDC interim director following the resignation of former director Jeff Berry last fall. He continued to serve as airport manager while also serving as interim EDC director. He’ll continue in both roles now as well.
EDC Chairman Joe Peel said that Hinton will be paid $45,000 a year to serve as EDC director. Hinton said he makes around $92,000 a year as airport manager. Berry was making $85,000 annually when he resigned last October.
Peel said the EDC and Airport Authority still must agree to Hinton’s contract but he expects that to be a formality. The contract will state that Hinton will provide “economic development director services” to the EDC.
“We have had conversations and everybody is on board,” Peel said. “It’s a savings (for EDC). It’s a win for everybody.”
As airport manager, Hinton said he spends a considerable amount of time on economic development issues at the airport. He described the airport as a “gateway” for economic development.
“Half my work at the airport is economic development,” Hinton said. “They work well together and if you look around the state you will find a number of communities that have moved their economic development offices to the airport. Anything that is going on in town, those visits start and end at the airport.”
Peel said having Hinton serve two roles is a natural fit.
“We are working on some things out there (at airport) and it makes sense to continue with Scott in that role (as EDC director),” Peel said. “It will be a dual role. (Hinton) has done a really good job as interim.”
Hinton served as airport manager from 2005 to 2014 and was rehired to that position in July 2020. He returned to Elizabeth City after working as a chief pilot for PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines Group.
Hinton began his aviation career flying helicopters for the U.S. Army and eventually retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served as an instructor pilot for the C-130 fixed wing aircraft.
Hinton was also the interim EDC director for 10 months before Berry was hired in October 2021.
Berry replaced former economic developer Christian Lockamy, who left in January 2021 to become economic development director of the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission. Lockamy has since left that position.