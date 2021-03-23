The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission will soon begin conducting interviews for its next director of economic development.
The commission is seeking a replacement for former EDC Director Christian Lockamy, who left Elizabeth City on Jan. 6 to become the economic development director with the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission. Lockamy was making $87,555 annually.
The EDC received a total of 15 applications before last Friday’s deadline and a search committee will conduct the first round of interviews via the Zoom app. A second round of interviews will be held in person.
Elizabeth City Regional Airport Manager Scott Hinton is serving as interim EDC director. The EDC is made up of three county commissioners, three city council members and three members from the community.
Elizabeth City attorney John Leidy of the law firm Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Maland will assist the EDC in narrowing the field of applicants. Leidy has worked with both the county and city in the past, including assisting in the recent hiring of City Manager Montre Freeman.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin is the chairman of the EDC and said that Leidy with review the applicants to make sure they meet the minimum qualifications for the position as well as conduct background checks.
Griffin said Leidy recently assisted the Albemarle Commission with a “pretty intense” search that cost around $3,500.
“(Leidy) will say these are the top three to five candidates,” Griffin said. “We (EDC) will do the interviews.”
Hinton said during last week’s EDC meeting that five of the 12 applications the commission had received at that point “had a background worth looking at.”
Councilor Billy Caudle told the EDC that Leidy arranged the interviews during the city’s search for a new city manager and that the process worked well.
“We actually did the interviews at the law office,” Caudle said. “Their staff did all the background checks and checked references. They did all of our leg work and it was good to have a third party do that.’’