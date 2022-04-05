Edenton: 63K gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into creek From staff reports Apr 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDENTON — The Edenton town manager is warning swimmers to temporarily avoid Queen Anne Creek following the discharge of more than 63,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the waterway.Town officials reported a discharge of an estimated 63,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 1300 North Broad Street on March 29. The untreated wastewater then flowed into Queen Anne Creek.The N.C. Division of Environmental Quality was notified of the discharge on March 30, the town said.Town Manager Corey Gooden said that swimmers should avoid swimming in Queen Anne Creek until the results of recent water tests come back. Gooden said he issued the warning out of a sense of caution.Citizens seeking more information about the discharge can contact the town of Edenton Public Works Department at (252) 482-4111 or call Town Hall at (252) 482-2155. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'EC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathVirginia murder suspect in custody Images