EDENTON — The Edenton town manager is warning swimmers to temporarily avoid Queen Anne Creek following the discharge of more than 63,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the waterway.

Town officials reported a discharge of an estimated 63,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 1300 North Broad Street on March 29. The untreated wastewater then flowed into Queen Anne Creek.

The N.C. Division of Environmental Quality was notified of the discharge on March 30, the town said.

Town Manager Corey Gooden said that swimmers should avoid swimming in Queen Anne Creek until the results of recent water tests come back. Gooden said he issued the warning out of a sense of caution.

Citizens seeking more information about the discharge can contact the town of Edenton Public Works Department at (252) 482-4111 or call Town Hall at (252) 482-2155.