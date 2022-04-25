The town of Edenton has been awarded two state grants totaling $700,000 that officials say will create 136 new jobs and attract $1.5 million in new investment.
The largest of the grants, for $500,000, will support the reuse of a now vacant building that will be occupied by Hermes Marine, a new subsidiary of Daedalus Alliance that manufactures advanced technology sports boats, says a press release from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
According to the release, the Hermes Marine project is expected to create 136 jobs and spur investment totaling $879,755 by the company.
The second grant, for $200,000, will support the 13,000-square-foot expansion of a building currently occupied by Regulator Marine, a maker of offshore sport fishing boats. According to the release, the project is expected to create 25 jobs and lead to an investment of $671,713 by the company.
“I’m personally very excited for both grants,” said Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden. “We look forward to working with COA to continue with industrial clients to develop their workforce.”
Gooden was referring to College of The Albemarle's Chowan County campus' workforce development programs. He said the town's "only concerns going forward is workforce housing” for those who will fill the new jobs.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grants last week, part of $3.8 million awarded by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to 10 North Carolina communities to help create a total of 649 jobs and $351 million in private investment. More than 200 of the jobs were previously announced, Cooper said in the release.
“These Rural Infrastructure grants attract new, innovative businesses, allow existing businesses to expand, support health care, and bolster water and sewer service in our rural communities,” Cooper said. “All of these investments are key ingredients in creating and sustaining a strong, resilient economy.”
Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.