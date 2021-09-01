EDENTON — Edenton-Chowan Schools became the latest North Carolina school district on Tuesday to reverse course and require students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all school facilities.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to support Superintendent Michael Sasscer’s recommendation for the mask mandate.
Ricky Browder cast the lone dissenting vote. Afterward, he said although he disagrees with the board’s decision he is a team player and will support the new policy.
Browder also was the only member of the school board not wearing a face covering during the board’s emergency meeting Tuesday evening at John A. Holmes High School. He said he will wear a mask at future meetings of the board.
Sasscer said five days a week of in-person learning for students is exciting, as is a return of sports and the community experience of “Friday night lights.”
The current transition is “fragile” and the masking requirement is important at this moment in order to solidify the transition to in-person learning, Sasscer told the board.
Families overwhelmingly want in-person learning for their children, he said. Sasscer also said his recommendation seeks to balance maintaining public health with offering excellent education for children.
The superintendent said he believes requiring masks is the best way to achieve that balance at this time.
“Our community needs school to be open for every single child every day,” Sasscer said.
Under a bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, all school districts are required to adopt a policy on whether face masks are optional or required. The law also requires districts to vote at least once a month on whether their existing policy needs to be modified.
That law is consistent with the intent expressed by school officials last month to revisit district health protocol at least once a month based on updated data.
Just prior to Sasscer’s presentation of his recommendation the board heard from Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, who read a press release from the town announcing a mask mandate for citizens at town facilities and for town employees interacting with citizens at town facilities. Knighton also read a letter from Mayor Jimmy Stallings explaining and supporting the town’s action.
The mask mandate, which took effective Wednesday, not only requires face coverings at town facilities but also urges “all Edenton citizens, people working in businesses inside the city limits and those visiting Edenton” to wear masks when in public.
The mayor’s letter cites information received this week from Albemarle Regional Health Services about COVID-19 case counts in the community and calls the data “very concerning.”
The letter from the mayor cited support for keeping children safely in school as one of the reasons for the town’s decision.
“We all are concerned about the impacts of this ‘second wave’ and want to do all we can to help slow the spread and keep our schools healthy and to be able to maximize quality in-school instructional time for all of our children,” Stallings said in the letter.
“The Town Council and I recognize the heavy lifting you and the Board of Education members are doing to keep our schools healthy and safe,” states the letter, which was addressed to Sasscer and Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan. “We support you and will encourage all citizens to be conscientious and do all that each individual can do to slow the spread of COVID in our community.”
The letter also indicates the town is committed to working with ARHS and Vidant Chowan Hospitals to promote the availability of the fully-approved Pfizer vaccines, as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that it notes are readily available in Edenton at CVS, Walgreens and Blount’s.
Sasscer thanked the town of Edenton for its leadership and called Knighton “a champion for children.”
Sasscer also urged families and everyone in the community to do all they can to keep children safe and healthy outside school as school officials strive to keep them safe and healthy inside school.
Browder said after the vote that the mask issue has been divisive both in the community and on the school board. He said it was the first time he had seen an issue be this divisive during his tenure on the board.