A protester holds a sign expressing his support for keeping Edenton's Confederate Monument in its current location at the foot of South Broad Street, Saturday, March 4. The sign states: "This memorial represents 600,000 Southern veterans. Leave it in peace!" 

EDENTON — Edenton officials are discussing a possible new site for the town's Confederate monument — one they say might comply with a state law requiring "objects of remembrance" to be placed in sites of "similar prominence" when moved.  

But even discussing a new site for the controversial monument continues to be legally fraught.


