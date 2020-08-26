EDENTON — Chowan County motorists seeking services from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will have to conduct their business online or likely travel to the DMV’s Elizabeth City location.
The DMV closed its Edenton office at 307 W. Freemason Street on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the division announced last week. The office joins about 59 other locations across the state that the DMV has closed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DMV has consolidated in-person services of many of its smaller offices into larger offices, such as its Elizabeth City branch. The larger offices are able to accommodate social distancing standards as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” said Torre Jessup, the DMV commissioner. “So we are putting in place a number of measures to better protect everyone from the spread of the virus. As always, we encourage everyone to conduct their business online if possible.”
According to the DMV website at ncdot.gov/dmv, the agency also has closed its mobile unit at the Perquimans County Municipal Building in Hertford.
The Edenton closing does not apply to the local license plate agency, which is located on N. Broad Street. The LPA will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
, Monday through Friday.
The Elizabeth City DMV location is operating by appointments only. Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at 919-715-7000 or online at ncdot.gov/dmv under the Driver License Office Appointments page.