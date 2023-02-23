...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Edenton, EC, Pasquotank to get nearly $1M in water, sewer grants
Three area local governments have been awarded nearly $1 million in state funding for projects to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for 249 water and sewer infrastructure projects in 80 communities on Thursday.
Of that amount, the town of Edenton will get $400,000 for a collection system asset inventory and assessment project, a state breakout of the grants shows. Because viability utility fund grants, the type Edenton is receiving, require Local Government Commission's OK, the town's award is pending that approval.
The city of Elizabeth City will receive $300,000 for its Providence/Charles Creek infiltration and inflow project. The city is also receiving another $100,000 for phase one of a lead detection and replacement plan.
Pasquotank County will get a $100,000 grant for its reverse-osmosis system project.
According to a press release, North Carolina typically invests approximately $200 million a year upgrading water and sewer systems. However, thanks to the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state plans to award $2.3 billion in infrastructure grants over two years.
“Every single North Carolinian deserves clean drinking water, and aging water systems are a threat to the health and economies of too many of our communities,” Cooper said. “Thanks to investments initiated by the Biden administration, we can make a once in a generation transformation in rebuilding water infrastructure for towns and counties throughout our state.”
“Investing in water infrastructure provides communities with reliable, affordable access to clean water and the opportunity for future economic growth,” added NC Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “The amount of funding requested highlights the extensive need for infrastructure investment across North Carolina.”
Cooper and Biser announced the new round of funding at the Lexington Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday.