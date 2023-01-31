...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Family Dollar locations in Chowan and Perquimans counties paid a combined $22,000 in fines after the discovery of price-scanner errors last year.
The Family Dollar stores at 206 Ocean Highway in Hertford and at 1823 Virginia Road in Edenton were among 52 retail and convenience stores in 33 counties that paid fines after the discovery of excessive price-scanner errors, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Monday. The penalties were assessed for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Hertford Family Dollar paid $17,685 in fines following an inspection in January 2022 that found an error rate of 28% based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot, according to the news release. The store also failed four follow-up inspections between March and November of last year.
The Edenton location paid $5,000 in fines after an inspection in October 2022 revealed an error rate of 18% based on 9 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November uncovered an error rate of 15% based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
Both the Edenton and Hertford stores will be reinspected, the state agency said.
In the 33 counties, the stores where price-scanner errors were discovered included 15 Family Dollars, 23 Dollar Generals, five Walmart Supercenters, three Target stores, two Circle K convenience stores, one 7-Eleven store, one IGA grocery store, one Walmart Neighborhood Store and one Minuteman Food Mart.
The only other stores in northeastern North Carolina that paid fines were two Family Dollar locations in Bertie County.
The Aulander store at 114 S. Commerce Street paid $10,000 in fines after an error rate of 14% based seven overcharges in a 50-lot item were discovered.
The Windsor store at 1307 South Street paid $10,000 in fines after an inspection revealed an error rate of 32% based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot.
Both Bertie stores were initially inspected in August 2022 and both failed follow-up inspections in September and November. They will be reinspected.
“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price-scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers, so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”
The Standards Division carries out periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are reported, too, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
The penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to a follow-up inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error mark.