Family Dollar locations in Chowan and Perquimans counties paid a combined $22,000 in fines after the discovery of price-scanner errors last year.

The Family Dollar stores at 206 Ocean Highway in Hertford and at 1823 Virginia Road in Edenton were among 52 retail and convenience stores in 33 counties that paid fines after the discovery of excessive price-scanner errors, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Monday. The penalties were assessed for the fourth quarter of 2022.