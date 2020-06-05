HERTFORD — An Edenton man wanted in connection with the shooting of another Edenton man in Perquimans County last month has been arrested and is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.
Torrance Brock, 18, of Mexico Road, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Brock was being sought for the May 23 shooting of Ahmad Trafton. Perquimans sheriff’s deputies responding to a shots fired report found Trafton at a residence in Burnt Mill Creek Trailer Park.
Trafton was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in serious condition.
“He lost a lot of blood. He fought for his life because God gave him a second chance,” said Trafton’s mother, Shea Gaskins-Valentine. “I was not prepared for this type of call and I do not want another mother to feel my pain.”
Because of coronavirus concerns, Gaskins-Valentine said she has not been able to see her son at the hospital.
“This is the worse pain any mother could every experience. He did not deserve what happened to him,” she said. “I want justice, action, this has to stop.”
The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office said Brock was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.