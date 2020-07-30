EDENTON — An Edenton man died earlier this week after his bicycle collided with a vehicle backing out of a driveway, Edenton police said.
William H. Wells Jr., 70, died from his injuries at Vidant Chowan Hospital on Monday, police said.
According to police, a motorist was backing out of the driveway at a residence in the 400 block of Kimberly Drive about 2:39 p.m. when Wells' bicycle struck the vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found Wells critically injured. He was transported to Vidant Chowan where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The Edenton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.
Edenton police Chief Henry King couldn't be immediately reached for more details.