WILMINGTON — An Edenton man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday following his guilty plea to having ammunition while a convicted felon.
Daniel Lee Herrar, 38, was sentenced to 120 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II in federal court in Wilmington, according to G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Herrar had pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition while a felon in April, Acker said.
According to a press release, the Edenton Police Department responded to a shots fired report at the ABC Store on North Broad Street. Acker's press release doesn't state when.
Surveillance video from the store showed Herrar and another man in a truck engaging in a verbal altercation, Acker said. Herrar is then shown pulling a handgun and firing at the man in the truck before he drove away.
Herrar was located at a residence a short distance from the ABC store and arrested.
Herrar was charged with possession of ammunition while a convicted felon because he has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and assault inflicting serious injury. He also has at least 35 misdemeanor convictions, Acker said.
The Elizabeth City and Edenton police departments investigated the shooting incident.