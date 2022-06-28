NEW BERN — An Edenton man will spend the next seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges.
A federal judge sentenced Rayshawn Lamont Anthony to 91 months in federal prison on Tuesday. The judge’s ruling came nearly a year after Anthony pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, according to the office of Michael Easley Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Anthony, 30, entered the pleas on July 14, 2021.
Anthony qualifies as a career offender under federal law because he has two prior felony drug convictions, Easley’s office said. Other prior convictions include possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Anthony first came to the attention of the Edenton Police Department after officers discovered a dozen packages containing fentanyl and a loaded 9mm handgun in a vehicle he had been driving. Anthony was arrested and released on bond, according to Easley’s office.
While out on bond, Anthony was again arrested after Edenton police discovered him in possession of cocaine and a stolen .380 caliber handgun, Easley’s office said. He was taken into federal custody and detained.
“The Edenton Police Department is committed to working closely with our citizens toward a crime free community,” said Edenton Police Chief Henry King in the release. “We will continue to partner with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and the First Judicial District.”