EDENTON — Edenton officials and community members are speaking out against recent gun violence in town.
The town’s police department responded to three separate gunfire incidents this week, two of which injured local residents.
In a statement issued by Edenton Town Council via Facebook, officials noted the increase in violence that has “caused trauma, pain and injury to fellow citizens of Edenton.”
The first incident occurred Monday evening, when a house in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue was the target of gunfire.
“Innocent people, including children, witnessed this horror and by the grace of God, were not injured,” Mayor Jimmy Stalling said in the Facebook video.
Wednesday evening, Tionna Jackson, 20, of Edenton, was wounded in a shooting incident at Tyler Run Apartments. She was listed in fair condition at Vidant Health in Greenville on Thursday, according to Edenton police Chief Henry King III.
The same night, police were alerted to a shots-fired incident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, King said. The second shooting victim, Keimon Bailey, 20, of Edenton, was in critical condition at Vidant Health as of Thursday, King said.
Town Council noted Edenton is still grieving the death of Makii Slade. The 9-year-old was shot and killed and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, was injured as they drove near the intersection of West Queen Street and U.S. Highway 17 on July 24, 2020. As yet no arrests have been made
“These incidents hurt all of us,” Stallings said. “Police Chief Henry King attributes these recent acts of violence to gang-related criminal activity. Videos are posted online of young men who grew up here and live here rapping with guns and drugs and promoting the violence. This type of activity is against the law. It’s not who we are as a community, and it has to stop.”
The Edenton Police Department is working with federal and state authorities to identify, arrest and charge the suspects, Stallings said.
“The Town Council has authorized the procurement of technology that will aid law enforcement in identifying the persons engaged in these violent, criminal activities,” he said.
Council said police also need help from those who either know who the shooting suspects are or have information that would help identify them.
“If you know or suspect a family member or friend is involved, step up now,” Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond said. “Confront your son. Confront your brother. Confront your grandson. Confront your cousin. Confront your boyfriend or girlfriend.
“Tell them, implore them, and beg them to stop this violence now,” he continued. “Your family, your neighbors and your community need you to do this now. Putting it off may cost another life.”
Council thanked citizens who have provided information to help the investigations.
In an email that was also posted on Facebook, Missie Harrell, who co-founded Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence, noted the recent incidents have “caused trauma to many innocent citizens, including children, as well as very serious life threatening injuries to two young people.”
She urged citizens who stand against such behavior to help encourage those who committed the crimes to stop them.
“Unfortunately, it seems that these young folks do not realize that their lives have value and worth, that they have the potential to be constructive and to do wonderful things with their lives,” Harrell wrote. “My heart breaks as I see them making destructive choices that affect their own lives and the lives of their families and friends, as well as our entire community.”
The group will host its next monthly prayer at the Edenton Police Department Monday, June 14, at 5 p.m.
Nicole Elliott, whose son, Marcus Jackson, was shot and killed in Durham in 2019, knows both Bailey and Jackson. Bailey is her son’s cousin; Jackson served on the praise team at her church.
Elliott, who founded the Marcus Jackson Project to raise awareness about gun violence, said town officials must be careful not to raise unnecessary alarm. The victims may have just been in the wrong place, at the wrong time, she said.
“Just because someone is young and Black, you can’t label them as a gang member,” she said.
Elliott, who has worked as a mental health professional for more than 20 years, noted that many of those involved in gun-shooting incidents are people who were involved in traumatic experiences as a child.
“These children grow up to become young men, who often have some type of unresolved trauma,” Elliott said. “They cause more trauma for children and youth who witness the violence they display, and the cycle continues. Trauma is met with trauma, and it starts to spiral out of control.”
To help stem violence, Edenton must work to focus on the people who aren’t committing the shootings — “the victims, the people who are hurting,” she said.
She said community organizations that aim to improve the lives of children also need to come together and work for the betterment of the community. One way would be to train parents how to teach their children there is hope.
“A lot of children are raised to think there is no hope for them,” Elliott said. “If we give them something to live for, maybe they’ll think twice before attempting to take a life.”
Anyone with information about the recent shootings in Edenton is asked to call Detective AJ Lopez at 252-337-4599 or Sgt. Detective R. Michael at (252) 337-4878. Tipsters can also use the police department’s anonymous text tip line at 252-632-0303 or email anonymously at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.