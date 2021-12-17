EDENTON — The town of Edenton is one of 21 towns and counties in North Carolina that have been awarded Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization funds to use improving housing for low- and moderate-income residents.
Edenton will use its $750,000 CDBG-NR grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce — the maximum amount allocated — improving five housing units in the town, according to town officials.
Elizabeth Bryant, the town's director of planning and community development, advised town officials in October that each of the units targeted for improvement was chosen by a selection committee which included herself, Councilman Roger Coleman and Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden.
“Slated for possible reconstruction are three units and total substantial rehabilitation are two units," Bryant said. "They are spread throughout north Edenton and there is also a unit on North Broad Street and one on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue."
Outside consultants drafted the town's application for the grant. No one from the public commented on the proposal at a public hearing.
In announcing the grants, Gov. Roy Cooper noted in a press release that rising prices are making housing less affordable for many families.
“It costs more now to buy or rent so it’s critical that we invest more in affordable housing,” he said. “These neighborhood revitalization grants will help us build stronger and more resilient communities across our state.”