EDENTON — Edenton Town Council approved a $6.5 million general fund budget this week that includes a 1-cent increase in the town's property tax rate.
The town's proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 initially dropped the town's tax rate from 42 cents per $100 of property valuation to 41 cents. But citing rising expenses, town officials revised the budget to raise the property tax rate to 43 cents per $100 valuation.
Town residents also will see their monthly solid waste fee rise by $2. Small commercial users will see their fee rise by $6 a month while large commercial users will see their fee increase by $22. Water rates also will increase by $1.50 per 1,000 gallons used.
Electric rates will remain unchanged through June 2023.
Town Manager Corey Gooden cited increased fuel costs and operating expenses due to supply chain issues as one cause for the increases. Other factors include rising employer contributions to retirement pay and salary increases, as well as the need to replace aging equipment and vehicles.
“The NC Local Government Employees’ Retirement System mandated employer contributions be increased from 11.41 percent in FY 2022 to 12.15 percent in FY 2023, which will also increase the town’s cost,” Gooden said in his budget message. “Also, keep in mind that the council adopted the pay study recommended by the Maps Group in 2018, so the salary increase for this fiscal year is expected to be 5 percent.”
Gooden noted that sales tax revenues have been increasing in recent years, partly due to tourism and online sales. Investments into properties across Edenton will also boost the town’s revenue in the coming year.
“A lot of time and effort has gone into this,” Mayor Jimmy Stallings said, referring to the budget. “Corey (Gooden) and Virginia (Smith) have done a lot of head scratching here.”
Councilman Hackney High said that he wanted citizens to know that, while councilors don't like pushing costs onto taxpayers, they didn't have much choice in the matter.
“Everyone is suffering from price increases and things are tough on the working-class people out there,” High said. “But the town is hurting too, especially from fuel costs which have risen dramatically. We don’t like passing this onto customers and citizens, but we do not have much of a choice.”