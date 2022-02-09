EDENTON — Edenton Town Council adopted a resolution Tuesday that calls for removal of the Confederate monument from its current site at the town’s waterfront.
The resolution, adopted by a unanimous vote, does not state where or when the monument will be moved, only that Edenton Town Council intends to move it.
According to the resolution, council intends “to permanently relocate the Confederate monument from its present location on South Broad Street, to a location within the boundaries of the Town of Edenton, to be determined by the town council at a later date.”
Council’s adoption of the resolution comes a year and a half after the town’s Human Relations Commission began studying what to do with the century-old monument, which was installed on the courthouse green in 1910 before being moved to the town’s waterfront in the early 1960s.
Prior to the vote, residents addressed council during a public hearing about what they think should happen to the monument.
John Mitchener, a former county commissioner, said he supports relocating the monument, but expressed disapproval with plans to immediately hire an architect to redesign the South Broad Street site once the statue’s gone.
Mitchener said he’s heard numerous ideas in the community about how to redevelop the site after the monument is relocated. He urged council to host an open forum to discuss the site’s future.
He suggested placing a fountain on the site, saying it would echo waterfronts in European cities.
“I never knew a community that was not better after the addition of water fountains,” Mitchener said. “Families can go and congregate together. This is a simple example of how the waterfront can bring out the best in a community.”
Ellen Colodney told council she believes the monument is a lingering symbol of the white supremacy that once plagued North Carolina.
“In 1901 they (United Daughters of the Confederacy) started receiving donations and the monument was erected shortly after,” Colodney said. “In 1961 it was relocated downtown, coincidentally where the civil rights activities were taking place.”
Colodney, a business owner, said she has tried explaining to other business owners considering relocating to Edenton that the Confederate monument does not reflect the views of people who live in town.
“It has been a hard sell,” Colodney said.
Ted Stricker had the opposite view. He said the monument shouldn’t be moved, adding that doing so would be an attempt to “erase” history.
“I feel that a nation does not hide its history,” Stricker said. “It faces its flaws and learns and corrects them. When children are brought downtown and ask ‘what is that?’ we can explain it to them. We don’t erase it.”
Stricker also sees the monument as something that honors those who died fighting in the Civil War.
“I am a Vietnam veteran, I had no choice but to go (to Vietnam),” he said. “I did not agree with the war but I went anyway. I believe the same of the Confederates who died.”
Susan Inglis, reading from a letter to council by John Collins, described the Confederate monument as “generic” and of “no specific relevance to Edenton.” Collins’ letter suggested the monument be replaced with one honoring Harriet Jacobs.
Jacobs, an enslaved woman who escaped from Edenton with her daughter before the Civil War, went on to minister to former enslaved people outside of Washington, D.C. after the war. She also ran a school for the children of former slaves in Alexandria, Va. from 1863 to 1865.
“This (idea of a Harriet Jacobs statue) is something that is celebratory of healing,” Inglis said.
Jessie Rivers, an Edenton resident who serves as a member of the town’s racial reconciliation group, said she does not want to see the monument destroyed. She favors moving it to a more appropriate site and even offered her own money to pay for the relocation.
“I may have just spent my life savings, but I can’t take it with me when I die, so I might as well spend it on something worthwhile,” Rivers said.
Councilman Roger Coleman, who made the motion to adopt the resolution, afterward thanked all citizens who addressed Town Council about the monument at Tuesday’s meeting.
Coleman later said the vote to support the resolution “was a good example of how well-informed and dedicated residents can influence public policy.”