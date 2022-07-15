EDENTON — The Edenton Police Department is asking the public’s help locating suspects in a shooting incident early Thursday evening.
Edenton Police Capt. B. Brown said Friday that one person was transported to a medical facility after being shot in the 1100 block of Paradise Road. Police are still investigating and have not made any arrests, he said.
The shooting occurred around 5:55 p.m., according to a post at the police department’s Facebook page. The post includes three photos taken of the incident, but the source of the photos is not given.
In the main photo, there are two cars stopped side by side in the road and facing north. The car in the foreground is a KIA Optima four-door sedan and the other vehicle is a Jaguar, Brown said. One occupant of the Jaguar was shot and injured and transported to a local hospital, he said.
In two of the photos an unidentified person is seen running around the rear of the KIA and about to get into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The passenger side door is open. That person, whom police described as a Black male, is believed to have fired the shots, Brown said. The third photo shows the KIA driving away north on Paradise Road near Badham Road.
The photos also show what appears to be a shattered rear window on the Jaguar.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Edenton Police Department at 252-337-4878 or 252-484-4440. Tips can be left anonymously at 252-632-0303 or at the website edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.