EDENTON — Edenton police say one suspect is in custody and five more are being sought following a shootout in an ABC store parking lot Wednesday evening.
No one was injured in the incident in the 1300 block of North Broad Street, which police say involved one man firing at a pickup truck and the driver of the truck returning fire.
Edenton police Chief Henry King said Daniel Lee Harrar Jr., of the 800 block of Johnson Street, began shooting at three people inside a silver Dodge pickup truck about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The truck’s driver, identified as Jerod Montrey LittleJohn, then returned fire at Harrar, King said.
“This was not a random incident,” King said. “Both suspects know each other and have a long history feuding back and forth with each other.”
Edenton police are currently seeking both Harrar and Littlejohn on charges in connection with the incident, as well as three other suspects.
One person police were seeking, Morgan Raqual Pettiford, of 400 block of Main Circle, Roxboro, was located Friday morning and arrested by the Roxboro Police Department. Those being sought include:
• Harrar, who is charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
• LittleJohn, 36, of the 100 block of Birch Lane, Edenton, on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Littlejohn has an alternate address of 2000 block of John Hill Lane, Edenton,
• Skyler Jovelle Holley, 36, 200 block of East Albemarle St., Edenton, for charges of felony conspiracy and felony being an accessory after the fact.
• Rayshaun Norvell White, 36, of the 200 block of West Gale St., Edenton, on charges of felony conspiracy and felony being an accessory after the fact.
• Durell Welch, of the 100 block of West Carteret St., Edenton, is wanted for a probation violation. Welch has an alternate address of the 800 block of Johnson St., Edenton.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444. Persons may also email the department’s Anonymous Crime Tips line at http://www.edentonpd.com.