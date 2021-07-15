EDENTON — Facing a crisis of gun violence, Edenton officials may opt for a high-tech tool to stem the tide — an acoustic threat detection system that can pinpoint the location of gunshots the moment they are fired.
A vote on purchasing the system could come as soon as the Edenton Town Council’s July 13 meeting.
Representatives of Acoem, the manufacturer of the threat-detection system, joined the Administrative Committee of the Edenton Town Council at its June 28 meeting to provide information to town officials about the system’s operation.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King Jr. explained during the meeting that the acoustic detection system would tie into the town’s existing system of cameras.
The gunshot detection system will identify the location the shot came from, rotate the town’s cameras so that they are focused on the pinpointed location, and automatically dispatch the police to the site.
“We will get the call before someone can call 911,” King said.
The system costs $115,000. Town officials noted the town would own the equipment, not lease it.
Hackney High, who chairs the Administrative Committee, said citizens are looking for leadership on the issue of gun violence and King is providing good leadership.
The threat-detection technology is used by more than 26 militaries across the world. It was used by the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The system has only recently become available for civilian use.
Representatives from Acoem said there are other systems available that detect gunshots and other noises that could be signs of danger. The Acoem system is particularly advanced, they said, because it can distinguish between a gunshot, fireworks, and a car backfiring, and can even determine the caliber of a firearm that has been discharged.