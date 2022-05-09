The Edenton Police Department is the first municipality in North Carolina to deploy the BolaWrap 150, a new invention designed to restrain crime suspects without the use of force like Tasers or firearms.
The BolaWrap 150, which deploys a restraining kevlar cord, was developed by inventor Elwood Norris.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King said seven Edenton officers became certified to use the BolaWrap 150 device last month. He hopes the rest of the department's officers will become certified through in-house training.
Officers from the towns of Elon, Indian Beach and Raeford are also now certified to use the device.
BolaWrap representatives Mark Devich and Juan Pablo Ochoa were on hand at an event April 21 to assist King in demonstrating the restraining device.
With the BolaWrap 150, an officer fires a blank pistol cartridge that uncoils several feet of kevlar up to 10-25 feet away at rapid speeds. A green horizontal laser — similar to a leveling tool — is utilized to line up the cord on an individual’s legs.
The only sound the BolaWrap makes is a loud “pop” similar to a small firearm discharging. The sound measures around 110 decibels.
During the demonstration, officers yelled “Wrap, Wrap, Wrap,” to signify that they were deploying the kevlar cords.
Within just a second or two of deployment, the kevlar wraps up to three times around a suspect’s legs. A fish hook attachment holds the kevlar in place.
Devich said that the kevlar multiplies its resistance as it circles around the body, resisting up to 600 pounds of force. This makes it extremely difficult to break free without bending down to unwrap the cords.
"Being wrapped" by the device is typically painless for the suspect, officials said. But it is typically startling and disorienting — so much so that officers probably will have the suspect in custody by the time they figure out how to unravel the kevlar wraps.
“We want to use the BolaWrap as a non-lethal option for officers going forward,” King said. “It is another tool for us.”