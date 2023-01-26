EDENTON — A group protesting Edenton’s Confederate monument and pushing for its removal from the town’s waterfront area is taking its case to new heights.
Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan and its partner, Emancipate NC, have paid to put their anti-monument message on a highway billboard just outside of Edenton.
The billboard, located along U.S. Highway 17 about two miles west of the Chowan River Bridge in Bertie County, contains the following message: “Welcome to Edenton. We apologize for the Confederate Statue. We’re working on it.” The two words “We apologize” are in red lettering; the words “We’re working on it” are in white lettering; and the rest of the message is in black lettering. Below the message is a tagline stating the billboard’s message was paid for by the two groups.
Installed by Lamar, a national billboard company with an office in Raleigh-Durham, the billboard went up around Jan. 15. According to monument protesters, it’s visible to around 22,000 motorists a week.
Monument protest organizer Rod Phillips, an Edenton resident, told the Chowan Herald that drawings for the billboard’s design were created as early as last summer.
“We were envious of Tyrrell County’s billboard almost from the beginning,” Phillips said, referring to a similar billboard protesting that county’s Confederate monument installed on U.S. Highway 64 outside of Columbia. “So, we started fantasizing about getting one of our own maybe a year ago.”
Phillips said the group, Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan, decided to go forward with the billboard in November.
“We located three potential billboards in and around Edenton and settled on the one we have. We had the contract signed in December,” he said.
One challenge to installing the billboard sooner was funding, Phillips said.
“Our group is not set up to easily accept donations — we turn them down all the time,” he said. “We don’t have a bank account or treasurer and we’re not quite ready to take things to that next level. So one reason we didn’t do this earlier was the logistics of paying for it.”
Phillips noted that while paying to advertise on the billboard wasn’t a problem, collecting money from various donors and then getting it to the vendor on a monthly basis proved to be something the group didn’t want to do.
So enter Emancipate NC. According to Phillips, the group “agreed to step up and finance the whole thing, so the billing is between Lamar and Emancipate NC.”
“Simple for us,” he said.
The contract with Lamar for the billboard is “long term,” according to Phillips.
“Our plan is that it (the billboard) stays up until the monument comes down,” he said.
Edenton officials addressed social media complaints about the billboard at a meeting earlier this week.
“I’ve heard that the town used its money to put up the billboard,” said Councilman Hackney High, chairman of Edenton Town Council’s Administrative Committee. “That billboard is not funded by the town. It was funded by Emancipate NC and the Move the Monument Coalition. I think it is important to clarify this since we’ve gotten so much discussion and questions about that.”
The billboard’s installation comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against the town of Edenton by the N.C. Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the N.C. Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a local camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The attorney for the plaintiffs, H. Edward Phillips III, told the Chowan Herald in December that his clients want Edenton to keep the Confederate monument in its current location. A group of counter-protesters has also advocated against the monument’s removal, claiming it’s a memorial to war veterans.
High said Monday that the lawsuit could be settled soon.
“Our attorney (Hood Ellis) reports that settlement talks have begun and are proceeding in a positive manner,” High said. “We are hopeful negotiations between parties will progress to the point where we will have an update at the next meeting and discussion related to the settlement.”