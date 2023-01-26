Billboard 1 (copy)

Emancipate NC and Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan recently paid for this billboard on U.S. Highway 17 in Bertie County to express their opposition to a Confederate monument’s continued location near the Edenton waterfront.

 Tyler Newman/

Chowan Herald

EDENTON — A group protesting Edenton’s Confederate monument and pushing for its removal from the town’s waterfront area is taking its case to new heights.

Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan and its partner, Emancipate NC, have paid to put their anti-monument message on a highway billboard just outside of Edenton.


