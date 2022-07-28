...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
EDENTON — New Edenton utility customers or those relocating to another address will have to pay a higher deposit following a recent 5-1 vote by Town Council.
The required deposit for water and sewer utilities will now range from a minimum of $75 to a maximum of $100. The previous minimum was $25.
The required deposit for electric service will now range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $500. The previous minimum was $150 and the previous maximum was $350.
“We found that utility deposits for some services are below what the typical monthly bill is for water and electric" service, said Town Manager Corey Gooden. “We are requesting adjustments to those.”
Gooden said the increases were needed to recoup the town's losses from unpaid utility bills.
The town will also keep a confidential credit history on file for each customer, with a credit rating determined by a credit risk assessment made at the time they apply for utilities.
Residents with credit deemed “unacceptable” will be required to pay a deposit equal to two times the minimum deposit, not to exceed $500. All deposits paid will be held until the customer's service is disconnected.
Councilman Aaron Coston expressed concern about the utility deposit increases, particularly that for electric service. He worried some customers with bad credit could pay upward of $600 just to turn their utilities on.
Councilman Hackney High asked Gooden how often new residents would be required to pay close to $600 in deposits for water-sewer and electric service.
“We will not see a lot of $600 deposits based on historical payments,” Gooden said, noting the new rates are based on past utility bill averages. “The minimum outstanding electric bill is around $250. Payments will also be based on credit rating.”
Coston suggested the higher deposits, combined with other living expenses, will make it hard for some new customers to afford turning on utilities.
“New residents have a lot of first expenses,” Coston said. “You take their rent and add on a higher utility deposit — I don’t think the average family relocating here can afford that.”
Councilman Sambo Dixon floated the idea of creating either a fund or hardship exemption for customers who are struggling financially.
“Edenton is becoming more expensive to live in,” Dixon said. “This could be a life raft for some people.”
Gooden said staff would consider reworking existing programs to address councilors' concerns.
Town Finance Officer Virginia Smith noted some programs already exist to help customers with utility payments. She noted Edenton Emergency Aid and “Neighbors Keeping Neighbors Warm.”
Councilman Craig Miller made a motion to adopt the higher utility deposit rates. His motion passed 5-1, with Coston casting the lone "no" vote.