...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Hotel Hinton sits derelict on East King Street in late 2022.
EDENTON — Edenton residents upset about the stalled redevelopment of the Hotel Hinton on East King Street will hold a community meeting on Saturday to discuss the project.
The meeting will be held at the King Street Marketplace, directly across the street from the former hotel, at 5 p.m.
Lori Dablow, who owns the King Street Marketplace with her husband Patrick, has invited Edenton’s Town Council to Saturday's meeting.
Dablow said she was skeptical that a public meeting town officials had mentioned back in February would be held. The meeting was supposed to involve both SAGA officials and the general public, but no date was ever set.
SAGA officials told Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden last month that they had entered into an agreement with Edenton Construction Co. to begin performing electrical work, painting and some interior repairs to the building.
When asked when the repairs would start, Gooden said he was not told.
Gooden also said during the council meeting that SAGA was “committed” to putting up new renderings of what the property could look like, should its redevelopment finally begin.
SAGA also informed town leaders that they planned to again try to secure tax credits for the project, asking for a 120- to 150-day window before making a decision either to pursue the project or to sell the property, according to Gooden.
Dablow said she has invited officials from Preservation NC, the building's one-time owner, to Saturday's meeting. She said a petition will be available at the meeting for residents to sign regarding the hotel project. There also will be an open forum for residents to speak with town leaders about the stalled project.
“We hope all who are committed to working cooperatively on this unacceptable situation will make it a priority to attend that meeting,” Dablow said.
Residents complained about the vacant building being an eyesore and magnet for vandalism at a town meeting in January.
SAGA has owned the Hotel Hinton since purchasing it from Chowan County in 2015. The former hotel was formerly owned by Preservation NC who sold it to the county. Chowan previously used the former hotel as an office building.