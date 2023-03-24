Hotel Hinton 1

The Hotel Hinton sits derelict on East King Street in late 2022.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Edenton residents upset about the stalled redevelopment of the Hotel Hinton on East King Street will hold a community meeting on Saturday to discuss the project.

The meeting will be held at the King Street Marketplace, directly across the street from the former hotel, at 5 p.m.


