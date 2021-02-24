EDENTON — Edenton Town Council wants more review of a proposed text amendment to an ordinance allowing homes to be rented on a short-term basis.
Under the proposal, short-term rentals of a “whole house” for short periods like a weekend would be grandfathered-in. Short-term rentals would also be allowed in several residential zones.
Councilor Roger Coleman said he accepts whole house short-term rentals being allowed in the Downtown Commercial District and the Neighborhood Commercial District.
“I am opposed to including whole house STRs (short-term rentals) in residential neighborhoods, however,” he said. “Whole house STRs are businesses. Their goal is to make a profit. Residential neighborhoods exist to provide security and a sense of belonging that in turn invites participation for the larger community.”
Coleman noted that whole house short-term rentals bring larger groups to Edenton and generate much-needed revenue.
“However, they do not add to our sense of community or the sense of well-being that attracts residents to live here,” he said. “To allow such rentals is to kill the goose that laid the golden egg. Let’s don’t value the egg more than the goose.”
Planning Director Elizabeth Bryant said the town would have to grandfather-in homes already being rented on a short-term basis.
Town attorney Hood Ellis noted that under state law, “if they are lawful today, you can’t make them unlawful in the future.”
He suggested the town create an amortization schedule that would eventually eliminate whole house short-term rentals.
Council asked that two new drafts of the text amendment be provided at its March 9 meeting. The drafts will be available online for public review.
Council held a public hearing on the text amendment earlier this month, but recessed in order to get written public comment.