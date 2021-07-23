EDENTON — The town of Edenton will hold its municipal election next March.
Originally scheduled for November of this year, the election for Edenton Town Council seats has been postponed to give town officials time to redraw districts as necessary based on 2020 Census data.
Terry Meyers, elections director for Chowan County, explained to town officials at the council’s July 13 meeting that the election for two ward seats cannot be held in November because the Census data was not received in time to complete redistricting ahead of the filing period.
The election for those seats will instead be held March 8, he said.
In theory the town could have proceeded with the election for the at-large seat in November, but Meyers and town officials alike agreed that would be an unnecessary expense and that the election as a whole should be moved to March of next year as allowed under state law.
A motion by Councilman Hackney High to hold the election in March 2022 passed unanimously.
On the ballot next year will be the 3rd Ward and 4th Ward seats and an at-large seats.
The town’s four wards are required to be roughly equivalent in population under the one-person, one-vote principle. The deviation from one ward to another cannot be more than 5 percent based on the most recent Census data, which in this case is the 2020 Census.
Meyers said he needs the new ward boundaries for Edenton by Nov. 17 in order to have a filing period from Dec. 6-17. If the town misses that target date, the information must be in his office by Dec. 17, in which case the filing period will be in January.
The incumbent councilor in the 3rd Ward is Roscoe Poole Jr. and the incumbent in the 4th Ward is Elton Bond.
Craig Miller is the incumbent in the at-large seat that will be on the ballot in March.