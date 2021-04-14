EDENTON — For more than three decades, Anne-Marie Knighton worked tirelessly to make Edenton an attractive place for residents and a popular destination for visitors.
But come Oct. 1, that job will fall to someone else.
Knighton, Edenton’s town manager since 1988 and the longest-tenured town or county manager in the region, announced Monday she plans to retire on Sept. 30.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity for all these years to work with many dedicated and talented people associated with the town of Edenton, our Chowan County partners, civic organizations and non-profit partners, our faith-based community and especially the citizens we serve,” she said.
Knighton said she’s announcing her plans now to give Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Edenton Town Council ample time to find and hire her successor. She’s recommending the council hire a consulting firm that specializes in helping local governments find and hire managers.
“Mayor Stallings and the council members will be busy but with support from a professional recruiting consultant, the governing board will have plenty of time to recruit, screen, interview and evaluate candidates,” she said.
Stallings, a member of Town Council for 19 years before winning election as mayor in 2019, said Knighton has “served the town well” for 33 years and “will be sorely missed” when her retirement takes effect.
“She has steered this town through years of growth and prosperity as well as times of hardship and a pandemic,” he said. “Anne-Marie is well respected across the state, and has many contacts across North Carolina which has served Edenton well .... It will be difficult to find someone with the depth of knowledge she has in her position.”
Stallings’ predecessor as mayor, Roland Vaughan, also praised Knighton’s leadership.
“Her ability to recognize leadership qualities, coupled with the level of professionalism needed, has resulted in assembling a group of department heads who deliver top-notch services to our citizens,” he said. “Her care and devotion to our employees has also been a consistent factor in helping make Edenton such an outstanding community.”
Vaughan also said Knighton’s ability to develop relationships in state government has greatly benefited Edenton. He, too, said she will be missed.
“Over the years she developed positive working relationships with key people in Raleigh, resulting in direct lines of communication which have enabled us to successfully compete for grants ... to keep things in good working order,” he said. “Getting grant money is highly competitive and she is a pro in this arena, greatly respected by state and federal agencies. These attributes can only be acquired over time and we have been blessed with Anne-Marie’s lengthy service to our town.”
Knighton grew up in Westwood, Massachusetts, and earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, D.C. Before being hired by the town of Edenton in 1988 at age 27, she had worked as an assistant town manager in New Jersey for four years.
During Knighton’s long tenure as Edenton manager, the town has been awarded millions of dollars in grants and loans. In 2020, for example, the town received $4 million in loans and $1.9 million in grants to improve its water treatment system. The town also upgraded its electrical system and improved numerous streets and other infrastructure during her tenure.
“She has recently overseen the upgrade of the water treatment plant, the modernization of the electric system and major drainage and road paving improvements,” longtime Councilman Sambo Dixon said.
He also noted Knighton spearheaded a collaborative effort to construct a new $2.3 million police department on North Oakum Street.
Dixon said one of Knighton’s greatest accomplishments has been helping preserve Edenton’s economic stability. When the Edenton Cotton Mill closed in 1995 Knighton quickly helped a group of citizens organize and create North Carolina’s most successful mill/village redevelopment, he said.
Knighton also helped set up organizations like Destination Downtown, the Edenton-Chowan Economic Development Corp. and the organizations that are helping transform Edenton’s redevelopment zones.
She also provided effective leadership during the many hurricanes, storms and other weather events that have affected the town over the years, Dixon said. He noted that she can be found in her office on almost every Saturday, working hard to keep Edenton safe and vibrant.
“When we have had a natural disaster Anne-Marie worked 24 hours a day to get our electricity and water and sewer grids back up and running,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he has worked with Knighton for 25 years on projects as diverse as construction of the new Edenton Police Department building to restoration of the Kadesh Church and expansion of the town’s historic districts — all of which helped make Edenton a better place to live.
“She has achieved so much through her quiet, dignified way,” Dixon said. “Never seeking credit for what she has done but always right there leading the charge to make Edenton better for all residents.”
Reflecting on Knighton’s longtime service, Dixon said he’s reminded of the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“The best way to appreciate all of Anne-Marie’s accomplishments is to drive around Edenton and then to visit other small towns in the area,” he said. “It is then that you will see what her hard work, creativity and imagination have done to make the Edenton we see today.”
And when Knighton steps away this fall, Edenton’s town government will be a strong position because of her efforts, Dixon said.
“The difference between Anne-Marie and other town managers is that Edenton isn’t just a place she lived, it is her home,” he said. “Her time as town manager of Edenton has been a gift to us all.”
Knighton said people often are surprised when they learn how long she’s worked as Edenton’s town manager.
“It is unusual for a manager to spend practically her or his entire career in one community,” she said. “But as we all know Edenton is different — and one of the many reasons Edenton is different is because it has a history of being a stable community, and that stability created an opportunity for longevity, something most managers don’t get to experience.”
Knighton said she expects that stability will help attract a number of highly qualified candidates to succeed her as town manager.