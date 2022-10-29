...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Edenton United Methodist Church is shown last week. Earlier this month, the church narrowly voted not to disaffiliate from the greater United Methodist Church.
EDENTON — Edenton United Methodist Church is facing a split from within.
Earlier this month, church members voted on whether to “disaffiliate” from the greater United Methodist Church. The vote was in response to a recent impasse among Methodists across the country over whether to allow pastors to preside at same-sex marriages and approve the ordainment of persons identifying as LGBTQ.
At Edenton UMC, a vote was held Oct. 5 with around 120 members present after a unanimous vote from the church council to hold a disaffiliation conference. Two-thirds of members needed to vote to either remain with the UMC or to disaffiliate, according to Pastor Valerie Tyson.
The vote to disaffiliate ultimately failed by a margin of less than 10 votes, keeping Edenton UMC in the greater Methodist Church.
Tyson said she could not release the official vote tally.
“The vote was taken by church members within the context of holy conferencing and I will respectfully keep that information within that context,” Tyson said.
Multiple church members have confirmed to the Chowan Herald that “dozens” of members have reportedly left the church in response to the failed vote to disaffiliate.
Some former members took to social media to express anger and disappointment at the vote, while some who remained explained the resulting situation vividly — choir numbers dropping substantially, a sanctuary that feels emptier and even the shedding of tears during the Sunday service following the vote.
Sixty percent of United Methodists in the United States say same-sex relationships should be accepted, according to a 2014 survey by the Pew Research Center. Methodists are the third largest Christian denomination in the country, behind the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention.
During a 2019 special session of the General Conference of the UMC, a paragraph in the Methodists’ Book of Discipline was adopted that laid out disaffiliation rules for local churches over “issues of human sexuality” as it pertains to LGBTQ persons. The paragraph seemed to anticipate a coming split among United Methodist churches after an upcoming conference vote.
In that same session the “Traditional Plan” was passed and the current statements about same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ persons did not fundamentally change.
A vote to change the Book of Discipline in regards to LGBTQ persons has not actually happened yet, as it has been delayed multiple times. Some petitions to change the Book’s language on this matter have failed in the past.
According to reporting by NPR, church leaders believe action at the 2019 special session will lead to a vote at the next UMC general conference — one that could remove rules from the Book of Discipline forbidding ministers from presiding over the marriage of same-sex couples and removing language barring the ordination of an openly gay person.
The rules state that local churches will have a limited opportunity to disaffiliate if they wish, with the process having to be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
A decision to disaffiliate from the UMC must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the professing members of the local church present at the church conference.
In response to the ongoing split in the UMC, a new “Global Methodist Church” has emerged. Formed on May 1, the GMC aims to be more conservative and traditional in its values, according to the church webpage.
A GMC organizer told Carolina Journal recently that while issues of human sexuality have been the most debated and public leading up to the split, they are only a symptom of a much deeper problem for those aligned with the global Methodist movement.
Edenton United Methodist has now joined a long list of fractured church families across the state. At least 260 churches in the state’s 779-church eastern conference have either voted to disaffiliate or plan to vote on disaffiliation next year.