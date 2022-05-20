EDENTON — Edenton Town Council voted earlier this month to cede ownership of the town’s Confederate monument to Chowan County so the statue can be relocated to county-owned property.
The town’s current plan is to move the monument to Veteran’s Memorial Park behind the Chowan County Courthouse at the corner of East Queen and Court streets.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners must now decide whether to accept the monument from the town. No timetable was set for when that decision will be made.
At a special meeting last month, Councilman Hackney High, who chairs the council’s Administrative Committee, introduced a resolution asking the county take over ownership of the monument. In exchange for the county’s agreement to take ownership, the town would agree to assume all costs for the removal, relocation and re-erection of the monument at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
“We are not asking to put it in front of or beside the courthouse,” High said, explaining the resolution. “The committee felt it was appropriate to put it where other veterans are honored. It won’t make everyone happy, but it accomplishes the goals of both relocating and preserving. It does not meet the wish, however, of those who want it to remain or to be destroyed.”
High said that pleasing everyone with the decision was a “practical impossibility.”
After Edenton Town Council voted to adopt the resolution, a few citizens addressed councilors about the monument during the public comments portion of the May 10 meeting.
Jessie Rivers thanked the council members for their willingness to move the monument.
“I did not want it destroyed, but rather just gone, not as prominent as it has been,” Rivers said. “I am not thrilled that it will still be within the town and I am worried that some veterans would be offended by having a Confederate statue beside the other memorials.”
John Mitchener and William Miller both expressed dismay with council’s decision, telling councilors that they had punted the controversy to county commissioners.
“You did a better job of handling dissent in February than you did now. You listened to the public at that time, heard them talk and acted,” Mitchener said. “Tonight is vice versa. We will have a resolution but will not hear public comment until after (the decision). I hope the county commission has enough backbone to reject this. You as a council are abdicating the fundamental responsibility you inherited.”
Mitchener also said that one cannot equate the Confederacy with the “high mark of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard” who are celebrated at the veteran’s park. He then reminded council that Confederate soldiers were traitors to their country.
“I am disappointed that the aims of reconciliation are being set back tonight,” Miller added. “All we are doing is transferring a problem that has existed outside this door to a location just a few blocks north of us. That’s sad, because then it becomes the same problem, translated to another group of people who frequent the area around the courthouse. We are all citizens, we are all part of this community and I am very saddened by what happened here tonight.”
After public comment concluded, Mayor Jimmy Stallings asked Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden to elaborate on why the decision was made to transfer the monument’s ownership to the county.
Gooden said the monument “has to remain within town limits in accordance with N.C. General Statutes.” He was referring to a state law passed in 2015 that requires “an object of remembrance that is permanently relocated (to) be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability and access that are within the boundaries of the jurisdiction from which it was relocated.”
The law is currently interpreted to cover local governments and municipalities when monuments are located on public property.
Stallings said Town Council “cannot make up rules as we go.” He also said that the monument “cannot be moved” until several pending court cases over similar Confederate monuments are resolved.
“The law says it cannot go in a graveyard, it has to go in a place of prominence,” the mayor said. “We have agreed to move it, but the law says we cannot move it until the law says we can. It’s just the way it is.”