EDENTON — Edenton officials plan to give Chowan County until Nov. 15 to update the town on whether it plans to accept ownership of the Confederate monument and move it to a county-owned site. Otherwise, the town “may have to move in another direction,” one official said.

Edenton Town Council made that announcement following an Oct. 24 special closed-door meeting with town attorney Hood Ellis.


Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.