EDENTON — Edenton officials plan to give Chowan County until Nov. 15 to update the town on whether it plans to accept ownership of the Confederate monument and move it to a county-owned site. Otherwise, the town “may have to move in another direction,” one official said.
Edenton Town Council made that announcement following an Oct. 24 special closed-door meeting with town attorney Hood Ellis.
Council voted in May to cede ownership of the town’s Confederate monument to Chowan so the statue could be relocated to county-owned property. The council’s recommended site for the monument is Veteran’s Memorial Park behind the Chowan County Courthouse at the corner of East Queen and Court streets.
But the town hasn’t heard from county officials yet on the recommendation. That’s prompted Town Council to start considering other options.
“Town Manager Corey Gooden is going to let the county know that if we don’t hear back from them by Nov. 15, that we are going to have to move in another direction,” said Councilor Hackney High, chair of council’s Administrative Committee. “Council has also asked Gooden to present a list of other town properties that may be available for us to place the monument.”
Council set Nov. 8 as the deadline for Gooden to compile a list of town-owned properties where the monument could be moved.
High noted that a 2015 state law states that historic monuments, such as those erected to the Confederacy, can only be moved if they are within a city’s or town’s limits. The monuments also have to be moved to a place of “equal prominence.”
“Corey, we would ask that you not edit that list, based on the fact that you think something is not prominent,” High said. “Give us the whole list of town-owned properties so that we can take a look at those and discuss the prominence piece.”
Ellis also updated council on the status of United Daughters of the Confederacy v. City of Winston-Salem, a legal challenge to Winston-Salem City Council’s decision to move a Confederate monument. Oral arguments were heard in the case, known as the “Forsyth County case,” on Aug. 29 and Ellis believes a decision could come within the next month or two, according to High.
High noted that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, who issued an injunction to temporarily halt the moving of a Confederate monument in Pasquotank County, has “indicated that if any monument cases come before him, then an injunction will be issued again until he hears from the Supreme Court on the Forsyth County case.”
Each Edenton council member is invited to suggest new locations for the monument, High said.
Councilman Roger Coleman told the Chowan Herald that members of the public are also welcome to submit ideas for the monument’s location.
“The general feeling is that the county is not interested in accepting the monument and the town must begin to consider other locations,” Coleman said.
Coleman noted that a town-owned tract adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery should “certainly be revisited,” since it was the original recommendation of the Human Relations Commission for the monument’s new location.
Another location that has been pointed out by several residents is Hayes Plantation, which is undergoing a transition from a private to a public site.
“We first have to make sure the county is officially out of the picture,” Coleman said.