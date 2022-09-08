EDENTON — Edenton will be receiving an additional $2 million in federal grant funding to address needed sewer improvements.
The funds are American Rescue Plan dollars from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund and come on top of the $4.8 million awarded to Edenton in late July.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said the money will pay for phase II of the town’s sewer inflow and infiltration project.
“This is amazing news for the town of Edenton,” Gooden said. “This brings our total from $4.8 million to $7.1 million for grants so far.”
In wastewater systems, infiltration occurs when groundwater seeps into sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints or worn-down manholes.
Inflow is stormwater that enters the sewer system through rain leaders, basement sump pumps or foundation drains that are illegally connected to the sewer system.
Combining the two, inflow and infiltration can place a heavy load on collection systems and wastewater treatment facilities, so performing work to mitigate its effects is sometimes necessary.
Other wastewater repairs and improvements, performed in phases, have been ongoing for some time.
Gooden said the location of the inflow and infiltration study will take place in north Edenton. He received the award letter from North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure on Aug. 11.
Edenton can submit reimbursement requests upon the start of the project.