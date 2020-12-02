Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds has resigned to take a job as deputy superintendent for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the school district announced Wednesday.
Edmonds, who was sworn in as ECPPS superintendent in July 2019, was appointed to the position at DPI by Catherine Truitt, superintendent-elect, the press release states. Edmonds' resignation from ECPPS takes effect March 1.
The ECPPS Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to accept Edmonds' resignation.
"The Board of Education for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is appreciative of the leadership Dr. Edmonds has provided to our school district and community," the school board said in a statement. "The board wishes her all the best in this new endeavor and is confident that she will continue to provide outstanding leadership serving as a deputy superintendent" at DPI.
ECPPS has appointed Rhonda James-Davis to serve as interim superintendent after Edmonds' resignation takes effect. James-Davis, the district's former career technical education director, also briefly served as interim superintendent prior to Edmonds' hiring in 2019.
The school board will discuss the search for a new school superintendent at upcoming meetings, the district said.