Superintendent Catherine Edmonds said Thursday the decision to leave the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for a new statewide position was difficult but she’s excited about the opportunity to work on equity in education at the state level.
ECPPS officials announced Wednesday that Edmonds is Superintendent-elect Catherine Truitt’s choice to serve as deputy superintendent of the Office of Equity at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Edmonds will leave ECPPS on March 1.
In an interview Thursday, Edmonds said she had turned down other opportunities, including invitations to lead other school districts, because she was excited about what the leadership team was beginning to accomplish in Elizabeth City. She also noted that her son and his family now live in Elizabeth City.
But the invitation from Truitt — who was elected in November as the state’s superintendent of public instruction — to head a new Office of Equity DPI was an especially compelling opportunity.
“My plan was to retire in Elizabeth City,” said Edmonds, who took the reins of ECPPS on July 22, 2019. “It was a tough decision but at the end of the day I was really excited about being able to make this impact across the state. I was honored and humbled that (Truitt) sought me out after I looked at the other people who were on the team.”
Edmonds said that when she was working with the Principal Fellows program at the University of North Carolina System she worked closely with Truitt and got to know her well.
Edmonds said Truitt called her about two weeks ago and asked if she would lead DPI’s work in educational equity.
“This is a new division at the department,” Edmonds explained. “We will be approaching all decisions through an equity lens.”
Edmonds noted she will be working closely with Beverly Emory, executive director of Leandro implementation. Leandro is a landmark court decision in North Carolina requiring officials to follow the state’s constitutional mandate to provide every child the opportunity to get a sound, basic education.
“We’re going to look at equity across the spectrum,” Edmonds said.
She cited as an example the importance of access to a full range of career and technical education programs in the state’s rural school districts.
“We have been doing that work in Elizabeth City,” she said of the district’s focus on equity. And now she will be able to expand that focus statewide, she said.
Edmonds said that ECPPS this year is implementing Academically Gifted assessment for all third-graders, which is another avenue of educational equity.
ECPPS also is focusing on accessing scholarship dollars for students and making sure that high school students in the district have the support they need when applying for scholarship funds, she said. Edmonds said the goal is for students not only to be able to attend college but also not to be saddled with enormous debt after they graduate.
Another focus in equity is ensuring that there is an effective teacher in every classroom.
Edmonds said ECPPS principals are working together and the district is ensuring they have the support they need. During the COVID-19 pandemic the district has delivered meals and school supplies to families who faced transportation challenges, she said.
ECPPS now provides all information for families in Spanish as well as English, and the district brought students with disabilities back to campus this fall before other students in order to ensure they get the services they need.
“We are looking at equity in all areas,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds said she is especially proud of how principals, teachers and central office staff in ECPPS have responded to the challenges of the pandemic. She’s also proud of the progress staff have made in virtual instruction.
“There are some things that have come out of the pandemic that we are probably going to continue to do,” she said.
Edmonds, who is thought to be the first woman to serve as superintendent of schools in Pasquotank County at least since consolidation of the city and county schools into a single district in the 1960s, began her career as a teacher in Granville County in 1992. She served as an assistant principal and principal in the Granville district until 2006 when she became the program director for the North Carolina New Schools Project.
She has been instructional improvement officer for the Guilford County Schools and both a district transformation coach team leader and Halifax leader for DPI. Edmonds holds a bachelor of science in math education from N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, a master of administration and supervision degree from N.C. State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from NCSU.