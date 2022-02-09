Laurie Edwards, who navigated Arts of the Albemarle through the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned as director of the regional arts center.
Edwards resigned last month because of family obligations, said Sally Bruderle, president of AoA’s board of directors. The board a c c e p t e d Edwards’ letter of resignation on Jan. 27.
Attempts to reach Edwards were unsuccessful.
Bruderle said she will serve as AoA’s acting director until a new permanent director is hired.
Bruderle credited Edwards for her “very successful management” of AoA’s resources during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She was remarkable in the way she shepherded us through COVID,” Bruderle said.” We did have to close but we never had to lay anybody off.”
AoA closed, as did several other businesses and entertainment venues, in March 2020 as the pandemic took off in the United States. By the following January, AoA had reopened but residents had to wear face coverings to enter.
In January 2021, Edwards thanked AoA members for organizing community fund drives, and the N.C. Arts Council for its assistance in helping to prevent layoffs at the nonprofit arts center.
Under Edwards’ leadership, Arts of the Albemarle won a national award for The Center Players’ production of “Letters to Scrooge” in December 2020. The Center Players is AoA’s children’s theater group.
The show was originally set to be a live performance, but state-imposed COVID restrictions made that impossible. AoA decided to continue with the show by hiring a videographer, who filmed the children individually performing their scenes.
All the scenes were compiled and edited to complete a full taped production, which earned AoA a Gold Telly Award, an honor recognizing excellence in video and television that is presented by video and TV professionals from entertainment companies.
Edwards was named Arts of the Albemarle’s new director in December 2018.