African-Americans remain less likely to receive COVID-19 vaccinations than other area residents — something Elizabeth City State University officials would like to change.
During a meeting Monday of the Board of Trustees’ Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth Committee, Trustee Kennis Wilkins asked whether the university had considered holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown said campus officials held a meeting with state and local health officials last week to discuss the prospects of doing just that.
“We recognize ... that there are staggering numbers of African-Americans within our communities who are being impacted by COVID-19,” Brown said.
Holding a vaccination clinic on campus would help boost vaccination rates in the African-American community, according to Brown. He said health data suggest African-Americans are lagging behind when it comes to getting vaccinated.
According to information on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website, 63% of the more than 9,500 first doses of the vaccine administered in Pasquotank County as of Monday had gone to white residents. Whites make up only 58% of the county’s population, however.
By comparison, Blacks make up 36.6% of the county population but their vaccination rate is no more than 31.5%. According to DHHS data, the race of 31.16% of those getting the vaccine in the county is “suppressed.” For another .32%, the person’s race is missing or undisclosed, while the race for 5.42% is described as “other.”
“Our approach is to host a clinic on our campus so that we might be able to help to increase those numbers,” Brown said.
Trustee Paul Tine said ECSU should try to help get the message out about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Elizabeth City has actually had more (vaccine) capacity than utilization,” Tine said. “The capacity is there, and if we can help to bring the message to those that are being under-served and have not heard the message yet, that would be helpful as well in the region.”
Brown said Tine made a great point. He said the university’s effort to partner with other organizations is intended to help close the gap between capacity and usage.
“One of the things that was also expressed (at the meeting last week) is that there was some hesitation among the varying communities within Elizabeth City related to (vaccinations) being facilitated at different places,” Brown said. “They talked at length about partnerships that had been had with churches and the like, and how some of those programs actually had not gone as well as had been anticipated.”
ECSU believes it can help make a difference in closing the gap between capacity and actual usage.
“I can assure you that is the focus,” Brown said, adding any clinic ECSU would host would not be on a day when Albemarle Regional Health Services holds a clinic.
Battle Betts, ARHS director, acknowledged Monday that hesitancy about getting vaccinated remains a challenge but that progress is being made.
“There is still a great deal of vaccine hesitancy nationwide,” Betts said. “Numbers of those wanting the vaccine are continuing to increase as more people see that the vaccine is safe.”
He also said local health officials welcome a variety of partners in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
“ARHS has held events at churches of differing demographics, public housing authorities, workplaces, and other community events in conjunction with the NAACP,” he said. “ECSU has been a wonderful partner in the COVID response.”
Betts said the agency is also working on several initiatives to reach even more area residents who want the vaccine. He noted that most Americans will now be able to get a vaccination no later than May.
“We are working with our partners to offer more weekend and evening times to provide more opportunity for those that would be interested in being vaccinated,” he said.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said Monday that the NAACP looks forward to working with ARHS in scheduling additional clinics.
ECSU’s COVID-19 response came for discussion during a report by Provost Farrah Ward. Ward mentioned that the university had tested 596 people in 21 counties in northeastern North Carolina as part of a $1 million grant project funded through the N.C. Collaboratory. The tests found 52 positive cases, she said.
The university has ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19, according to ECSU officials. For instance, freezer space at ECSU has been made available to ARHS and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for storage of the vaccines, Ward said.
It would have been impossible to vaccinate anyone in northeastern North Carolina without those freezers, she said.
Trustee Kennis Wilkins asked what percentage of the faculty have been vaccinated, “considering they are front line workers.” Wilkins also asked if there are plans to hold a vaccination clinic on campus.
Ward said ECSU currently does not know the percentage of faculty who have been vaccinated. She said the university strongly encourages faculty and staff to get vaccinated but cannot mandate that they do until the vaccines receive full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Thus far, the FDA has only given three vaccines in the U.S. emergency use authorization.