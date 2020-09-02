EDENTON — Area Head Start teachers protested again this week what they claimed were unfair and unannounced cuts to their pay and benefits.
Their employer claimed, however, that there had been no pay or benefit cuts. Economic Improvement Council Director Landon Mason said EIC had made an error in the pay of four Head Start employees but the mistake had been corrected.
“EIC did not cut the salaries of 35 Head Start Program teachers as indicated by a recent social media post,” Mason said in a statement. “Four Head Start program employees did share concerns about salary inaccuracies and the program’s executive director."
Mason said a "system error" that caused the salary discrepancies was caught during an internal review and resolved on Aug. 29. He said the four employees would be reimbursed for the pay discrepancies in their next paycheck.
"We must emphasize, EIC is committed to addressing and resolving matters impacting its workforce as professionally and swiftly as possible,” he said.
A number of Head Start teachers said during a second day of protests on Monday, however, that Mason has not addressed their concerns about pay cuts.
“It has not been fixed,” one teacher said. “I just looked at (my pay) about 5 minutes ago and there still is a large deduction that has not been fixed. … We are behind on bills because we expected that one thing and we got something else."
About 35 Head Start employees staged a protest in the parking lot outside EIC's main office in Edenton on Friday. They claimed that EIC, which operates the Head Start centers in the area, had recently made unannounced cuts to their pay.
On Monday, about a similar number of Head Start employees again protested, this time in the parking lot of Rose's at Chowan Crossing.
Head Start centers operated by the EIC across the region closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and reopened about a week ago under a plan for virtual instruction.
One teacher said during Friday's protest that since returning to work Head Start staff are on probation and will not be eligible for health benefits until the probationary period is over.
Another teacher said she was troubled that she had not been told her pay had been reduced. She said teachers found out about the pay cut when they got home and opened their checks.
Another said teachers don’t plan to work until something is done about pay. “We used to be salaried and had salary contracts,” she said. “This year, we’re no longer salary and we have the same amount of school degrees as regular pre-K teachers.”
In an interview, Mason said new Head Start employees must work a 90-day probationary period before becoming eligible to receive agency health insurance benefits on their 91st day of employment.
He explained that when funding for EIC’s Head Start program grant ended on May 31, it ended all revenue for the program's grant-funded positions. When the EIC received a new Head Start Program grant, it held a job fair and hired the most qualified applicants, he said. If a Head Start worker previously employed by the agency was rehired, their salary either remained the same or increased in some instances, Mason said.
Thomas Midgette, a Head Start program teacher attending Monday's protest, said employees had questions about the Head Start grant.
"When were brought back on, we were told that we hadn’t been working because the grant had not been funded in time," he said. "But we found out that the grant was funded before he terminated us.”
Midgette also said employees have concerns about being placed on probationary status.
“When you're on probation, you don't get the money that they pay into the retirement system," he said. "This year won't count because this is like a new hire. There's also sick leave days and things of that nature. ... We lost our insurance when we were terminated (in May), but we paid up until through May to cover us until we started back in August. But we've lost that and we didn't get the refund from where we had paid into. So there’s a lot of things we’re concerned about.”
Mason said when employees are hired, they're issued the EIC's policies and procedures manual that outlines everything from employee health benefits and paid time off to how they can file a complaint or grievance.
Midgette said teachers have concerns that go beyond pay. They're also concerned about Mason's leadership of the agency, he said.
“The biggest thing is we've lost trust in the leadership. We have no confidence,” Midgette said. “He's lied to us at every turn."
Midgette said Head Start workers wanted to meet with Mason collectively to discuss their concerns. He claimed Mason initially agreed to do so, but then refused to.
"He wanted to meet with two or three of us at the time," Midgette said. "That's his way of dividing and conquering and we did not want to meet that way. We offered to meet with him in the parking lot — then he turns around, the director, and says he’s going to send somebody else. Who else can answer the questions better than the director?”
"All he has to do is meet with the group and answer our questions," Midgette continued. "That's all we ask — anything that can justify cutting out paper, we can live with that. But he does not want to speak to us or to meet with us. We don’t trust him."
“There’s no trust, no trust,” added Amy Cisneros, another Head Start teacher at Monday's demonstration.
Mason said because of privacy concerns, he could not discuss individual personnel issues in a group setting. He instead wanted to talk to employees about their concerns individually, he said.
Both Midgette and Cisneros were fired by Mason before Monday’s demonstration, apparently for insubordination.
“I was terminated because he (Mason) agreed to meet with us in the back parking lot as a group,” Midgette said. “He called the law. The police showed up. He then came out and said he'll meet with us one-on-one. And I said 'no, Dr. Mason. We want to meet with you as a group.' And he said, 'You are terminated.' When I asked why, he said, 'for insubordination.'”
Midgette said the EIC Board of Directors "will have to answer" for his termination.
In his statement, Mason said the EIC "values its teachers and staff and the work they do to strengthen the emotional, social, health, nutritional and psychological needs of the Head Start children and the families we serve across 10 counties."