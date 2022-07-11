Eight area educational institutions and nonprofits will share a total of $300,000 in grants from Sentara Healthcare to use on projects and initiatives designed to increase equal access to health care, the Norfolk-based health system announced last week.
Sentara said in a press release Wednesday it is awarding $5 million to 71 community partners in Virginia and North Carolina through its Sentara Cares program to use "addressing social determinants of health and (to) promote health equity by eliminating traditional barriers to health and human services."
"We’re guided by our understanding that our overall health is greatly influenced by where we’re born and where we live, learn, work, play, worship, and age," the health care system said. "In fact, these environmental factors account for nearly 80 percent of health outcomes, while direct healthcare accounts for only 20 percent."
The health care system said it prioritizes funding for programs and initiatives in behavioral health, housing, workforce training and career development, food security, and social determinants of health.
The eight area recipients of Sentara grants include the Elizabeth City State University Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, the Elizabeth City Salvation Army, Albemarle Regional Health Services, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, Inc. in Edenton, the Cale Community Foundation in Hertford, the Dream Hunt & Fishing Program in Elizabeth City and Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church in Camden.
The ECSU Foundation and MACU appear to be in line for nearly half of the $300,000 Sentara is awarding in the area.
According to ECSU, the university will be receiving $76,150 to support the campus's WELL initiative, a year-long series of events designed to "ensure people in our community are living their healthiest life by taking a holistic approach to wellness." As part of WELL, the university plans to bring to campus professional speakers and experts to address a variety of topics through ECSU's existing Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series.
A big focus of WELL will be on mental health issues, particularly on the stress and sense of isolation caused by the COVID pandemic, the university said. The objective, according to ECSU, is to "remove the stigma surrounding mental health" to help students, faculty and staff understand that experiencing anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions is "nothing to be ashamed of" and that there are resources to help them.
“We want to ensure our community both on and off campus have the facts and support needed for their overall wellness," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown said in an email. "Many people have a distrust of medicine and lack the needed resources to live healthy lives as we’ve witnessed throughout the COVID pandemic.
"Our event series will help individuals connect the dots between the behaviors and feelings they may be experiencing and possible causes," Brown continued. "We are still recovering (from COVID) as a community, and the more we learn, the healthier we will be.”
MACU President John Maurice said he understands the university will be receiving $75,000 from Sentara. He said MACU's grant will be used to "outfit one of our new biology labs in Heritage Hall."
The Elizabeth City Salvation Army will be using its $15,000 grant to expand its "Joshua Challenge" afterschool reading program, according to public relations coordinator Toni Sawyer.
Now in its fifth year, the Joshua Challenge program is for 3rd-graders who "struggle to meet grade-level reading standards," Sawyer said. It's taught at participating schools by teachers at that school.
Last year the program enrolled 81 3rd-graders at three schools in two area school districts. The schools were Sheep-Harney Elementary in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Hertford Grammar and Perquimans Central in the Perquimans County Schools.
This year, the Salvation Army is hoping to add one elementary school in Chowan County and one in Dare County to its Joshua Challenge program, Sawyer said. The Sentara grant is expected to help the Salvation Army do that by helping pay the costs of the teachers' time, educational supplies and snacks for students.
"We're real excited," Sawyer said. "When we got that phone call (from Sentara), that was a good day."
ARHS will be receiving $8,700 from Sentara for its Faithful Families Thriving Communities program, according to Amy Underhill, the agency's healthy communities coordinator.
The program brings together health facilitators and lay leaders for nine sessions in faith settings like churches, focusing on healthy eating, physical activity and prevention of chronic disease, Underhill said.
"Through group discussions, recipe taste tests and activities, individuals and families are encouraged to set goals for leading healthier lives," she said.
Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church in Camden applied for Sentara Cares funding for two different projects, according to the church's pastor, the Rev. Kevin Buzzard.
One is for a ministry that installs handicap ramps at the homes of residents who need one; the other is for children's playground equipment Sawyer's Creek hopes to install at the church. Buzzard said the church congregation was expected to meet this week and vote on whether to receive the grant.
According to a Sentara spokeswoman, the $300,000 awarded last week brings the hospital system's total grant funding awarded in eastern North Carolina through Sentara Cares this year to $775,000.
The next grant cycle for Sentara Cares funding is open through July 15. For more information about applying for a grant, visit SentaraCares.com.