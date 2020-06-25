Local elections officials are expecting to see a surge in absentee ballot requests for the November general election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed the Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020 which makes it easier for voters to vote by mail.
The new law reduces the number of witnesses a voter needs to fill out a ballot from two to one. It also gives voters additional methods of requesting an absentee ballot.
Before the new law, voters could only request an absentee ballot through the mail or in person at a county elections office. But now voters can submit an absentee ballot request form by email, online, fax, mail or in person.
Damon Circosta, chairman of the N.C. State Board of Elections, said he expects 40 percent of state voters who cast ballots in November will do so by mail.
“Historically, we see roughly about 5 percent of our voters take advantage of our absentee vote-by-mail,” Circosta said in a video posted on the state board’s website. “We are going to see an increase, but a lot of that will depend on where we are with the virus.”
In the last presidential election in 2016 almost 4 percent of voters in Currituck County voted by mail. County Board of Elections Director Sydni Banks said Wednesday she expects that number to significantly increase in the fall election. The office has received 54 requests so far for absentee mail ballots.
“We received 30 requests just last week,” Banks said.
Mailed-in ballots returned by election day will be tallied that day. Ballots received after election day, but postmarked on or before Nov. 3, will be counted before the final canvas of votes.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said her office is also receiving absentee-by-mail ballot requests but said it is too early to tell if there will be “a massive” request for mail ballots.
Early voting will again be an option across the state but dates have not yet been set.
Finding poll workers on election day for the 11 voting locations in Currituck could be an issue. Banks estimates that around 75 percent of county poll workers are in the at-risk category for more severe effects if they contract COVID-19. The at-risk category includes persons who are retired or have underlying health conditions.
Banks said her office usually starts contacting past poll workers in September but that effort will begin earlier to provide more time to find additional poll workers if they are needed.
“I’m hoping that they all come back, but it all depends on what the pandemic looks like,” Banks said. “A lot can change between now and then.”
Tate said most of the poll workers in Pasquotank are over 60 years old but she is optimistic that most will be available to work the polls again in November.
“Poll workers are generally older because they are retired,” Tate said.
Pasquotank used approximately 65 poll workers for the March 3 primary election but Tate said the county will “obviously” need more for the November election. A Pasquotank poll worker, depending upon the position, earns between $125 to $175 for working the polls on election day.
“It doesn’t look like right now that it is going to be a problem,” Tate said of having enough poll workers. “But we are still getting with our poll workers to see if they are available.”
The new law signed by Cooper also gives the state elections board money to purchase personal protection equipment, or PPE, that will be distributed to poll workers across the state.
“All the poll workers will have PPE like the shields, facemasks and gloves,” Banks said. “I think we will have the table-top plexiglass shields and we will have single use pens.”
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.