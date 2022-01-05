HERTFORD — Perquimans County’s longstanding practice of reducing the salary of the sheriff and register of deeds in the years when elections for those offices are held is on hold for now — and might be canceled altogether for this election cycle.
A resolution for an election-related salary reduction for the office of sheriff in Perquimans was on the agenda for the December regular meeting of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.
But the item was then removed when county officials realized they had missed the deadline set by state law. That law doesn’t allow reductions of salaries to be taken any later than 14 days from the end of the filing period.
Although the county appeared to have missed that deadline, election filing has been suspended by order of the N.C. Supreme Court because of the ongoing litigation over the state’s new legislative and congressional districts. The court ordered a trial court to rule on the case by Jan. 11. The court reset the election primary from March to May, however no date has yet been set for when filing may resume.
The delay might allow the county to reconsider the action, but county officials haven’t made a decision whether they will pursue the matter any further this election cycle.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath said when asked about the matter last week that the county may not revisit the resolution even though the filing period has been changed.
“We may just leave it alone,” he said.
Heath said the election-related salary reduction resolution gives the county more flexibility, providing an opportunity to set the salary for sheriff based on experience.
Heath noted there is a minimum salary range for the position, “so they will get an adequate salary regardless.”
“All county positions have a salary range based on experience,” Heath said. “Register of deeds, which is also an elected position, is treated the same way.”