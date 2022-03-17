The Pasquotank Board of Elections on Thursday dismissed two candidate challenges filed by a county commissioner hopeful against two candidates in the upcoming city election.
The elections board voted in separate 5-0 votes to dismiss challenges Linwood Gallop filed against Jeannie Young and Michael Brooks, ruling Gallop failed to present evidence showing they should be disqualified from seeking office.
Young, a current First Ward city councilor, is a candidate for mayor in the May 17 city election. Brooks, a Third Ward councilor, is seeking re-election in the election.
Gallop, who is a candidate for the Southern Inside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners in the May 17 Democratic primary, had sought to get both Young and Brooks disqualified from the city ballot.
The N.C. Board of Elections website lists three reasons for candidate disqualification. One is that person is not qualified to vote in an election for that office. Another is that the person has “denied the being of Almighty God.”
The third reason is that the “person has been adjudged guilty of treason or any other felony or ... been adjudged guilty of corruption or malpractice in any office, or ... been removed by impeachment from any office, and ... not been restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.”
Gallop didn’t allege any of those reasons in laying out his challenges against Young and Brooks. He instead alleged they discriminated against two people who applied for the city’s vacant city manager’s job and were guilty of malpractice in their role as elected officials.
Gallop claimed Brooks and Young “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who both applied for the city’s vacant city manager’s job.
Young and Brooks voted in January to suspend City Council’s search for a permanent city manager and instead appoint a long-term interim manager.
Gallop alleged that Young and Brown violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing their duties as a member of City Council.
But Young’s attorney Edward O’Neal told the elections board that Gallop’s allegations had no merit, saying his client clearly meets the three requirements to run for office set by the state. He presented evidence to the board that Young met all three requirements.
“We have met our burden,” O’Neal said. “Jeannie Young is qualified to run for the office she is seeking.”
Gallop contended that the local board of election could decide if Young and Brooks committed malpractice while in office. But several elections board members pushed back on his claim, saying that they only hear election cases.
“(Young) has not been found guilty of corruption, malpractice or impeachment,” said elections board member Bonnie Godfrey. “That is not up to us to decide. It is up for us to decide if she is eligible to be a candidate. That is what we are going to decide.”
Board member Michele Aydlett said Gallop’s allegations were not relevant to the proceedings.
“Our hearing is just to see if she (Young) has met the three qualifications to run for mayor of this city,” Aydlett said.
Most of what evidence Gallop attempted to enter into the record was dismissed by the elections board on a series of 5-0 votes.
Gallop also called Councilor Kem Spence to testify in the case against Young. But as Gallop started asking Spence questions about City Council proceedings, the board stopped the testimony, saying it was not relevant to Thursday’s hearing.
During the board’s hearing on Gallop’s challenge against him, Brooks said his response was the same as Young’s. He produced documents showing he meets the state’s standards to be a candidate.
“I meet the qualifications,” Brooks said.
Gallop called no witnesses nor tried to enter any evidence into the record before the board dismissed his challenge against Brooks.
Gallop said after the hearing that he intends to appeal the board’s decision to the state Board of Elections.
He believes the elections board should have heard his evidence against Young and Brooks, and that the five-member board should have ruled the two councilors violated the law.
“I guess my overall belief about America is that we are supposed to be constitutionally solid,” Gallop said. “I see that we are not. I do believe they have jurisdiction (in determining malpractice in office). If they didn’t have jurisdiction they wouldn’t have accepted the paperwork (challenges).”
Brooks said he had no doubt that the elections board would throw out Gallop’s challenges.
“The board handled it very well,” Brooks said. “All we had to do is meet the (state) qualifications of candidacy. We did that.”
Young thanked the board for being thorough and for following state and local laws.
“I am so thankful that I am part of a nation, state and city that honors and holds up the laws that govern our city and community,” Young said. “It has become apparent to me that there is a faction of people that have targeted my campaign by their propaganda and falsehoods. I find it ironic that people who claim to stand for justice are trying to deny people the right to vote and run for public office.”