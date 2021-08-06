HERTFORD — Perquimans elections officials have dismissed a complaint against a town council candidate that alleged she’s not eligible to run because she’s not a town resident.
The Perquimans County Board of Elections ruled Thursday that Connie Brothers is a Hertford resident and therefore eligible to run in the town’s November election.
Brothers’ residency had been challenged on July 16 by Councilman Quentin Jackson, one of two council incumbents seeking election in the November election.
But the elections board dismissed that challenge Thursday after deliberating about 30 minutes on evidence presented by Jackson and Brothers at a hearing held July 22.
The board determined Brothers is a resident of 504 Willow Street, which is in Hertford’s town limits. Therefore, she’s eligible to run for municipal office in the town.
Brothers expressed gratitude Friday for the board’s ruling allowing her candidacy to proceed.
“It was in my favor and I am very pleased with the outcome,” she said. “The evidence was there that I presented. I am thankful and grateful to God that it worked out the way that it worked out.”
Brothers said she is more motivated than ever to wage a winning campaign for town council.
“Now I am ready all the more to run to be the next councilperson for the town of Hertford,” Brothers said.
Jackson called the elections board’s ruling “disheartening” and said he plans to appeal the decision to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Jackson said the board did not conduct its own investigation into the matter or subpoena any town records. He said the way the matter was handled is an example of why citizens don’t have confidence in their local government.
“It lets the citizens down,” Jackson said.
Perquimans Board of Elections Chairwoman Vera Murrill confirmed that the board did not subpoena information from the town. She said board members considered the evidence that was presented at the July 22 hearing.
Murrill noted that under state law the burden of proof was on Brothers, and she met that burden.
“She had the proof that she was a resident,” Murrill said.
Brothers and Jackson, along with Councilman Frank Norman III, former Councilwoman Gracie Felton, and first-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders are vying for the two council seats that are on the ballot in November’s town election in Hertford.