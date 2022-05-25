The Pasquotank Board of Elections says someone created a Facebook page appearing to be the board's without its knowledge or consent and then apparently used it to promote an election candidate.
In a press release Wednesday, Pasquotank officials said they were notified Thursday — two days after the May 17 city election and county primaries — of a Facebook page titled "Pasquotank County Board of Elections." The Facebook page contained photos of a candidate, the board said. The press release did not name the candidate.
The elections board said its staff were not aware of the Facebook page or that it contained the candidate's photos. Creation of the page and posting of the photos were done "without the knowledge or consent of the board," the release states.
According to the release, the Pasquotank Board of Elections’ Facebook page has been inactive for a number of years. The election board said it instead uses the Pasquotank County Facebook page to distribute information.
The release raised the possibility that the Facebook page appearing to belong to the Pasquotank elections board might have been created by a former staff member but said "it is not known" if that happened.
Working with both the NC State Board of Elections and Facebook, the Facebook page appearing to be the county elections board's was removed on Monday, the release said.