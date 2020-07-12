The Pasquotank Board of Elections will discuss Monday expanding one-stop early voting in the county for the Nov. 3 general election.
North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell recently sent out a memo to county election boards across the state urging them to consider conducting early voting all 17 days permitted by law.
One-stop voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15 and end on Saturday, Oct. 31. But individual counties set which dates early voting will occur.
Bell also stated in her memo that counties could add additional early voting sites as long they complied with statutory requirements.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections had preliminary one-stop voting discussions last week and the board will most likely come up with a final plan Monday. Local boards must submit their one-stop voting plans to the State Board of Elections by July 31.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate expects that the five-person elections board will expand weekday one-stop voting hours by 2½ hours this October. For the primary last March, weekday one-stop voting hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but that will probably change to 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. this fall.
“The general consensus is that we will definitely do extended (weekday) hours,” said Tate, who does not have a vote in the matter.
The board on Monday will also discuss possibly shifting one of the three Saturdays during the 15-day period to one of the two Sundays, either Oct. 18 or Oct 25. Saturday voting will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Some (election board) members want to add a Sunday or move a Saturday to a Sunday,” Tate said. “Some don’t want to do that.’’
Pasquotank County NAACP President Keith Rivers sent a letter to the county Board of Elections prior to its meeting last week urging the county to add two additional early voting sites and expand weekday voting hours to 7:30 p.m.
Rivers also urged the board to allow early voting on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
After last week’s election board meeting, Rivers said the board is moving in the “right direction.” However, the NAACP would like to see additional early voting sites in the Newland and Weeksville areas of the county.
“We have petitioned for one on the northern end of the county and one on the southern end of the county,” Rivers said. “We also have asked for extended voting hours on all weekdays. The increase of voting hours will make one-stop voting more accessible to working persons.”
Tate, however, doesn’t think the board will add additional sites. One-stop voting is currently held in the Red Cross auditorium adjacent to the Board of Elections office at the Edgewood Center. Tate said there is plenty of room to practice safe social distancing requirements in the auditorium.
“It (additional sites) was discussed but it didn’t sound like they (board members) were entertaining that idea because of the constraints with COVID,” Tate said.
With social distancing now the norm, Rivers feels the elections office site is not big enough to safely handle the high volume of one-stop voters expected to vote in the presidential election.
“You don’t want lines,” Rivers said. “You want people to be extended out. If you don’t have expanded voting sites you are going to need the polls to open for extended hours to avoid those lines.”
Rivers believes social distancing “will be an issue” with only one early voting site.
“I don’t see any reason that they won’t approve a plan to maximize the hours on Saturday and Sunday and also expand the voting,’’ he said.
Tate has contacted past poll workers and sent out a mailer to county residents seeking poll workers for the November election.
“We are getting a response from that (mailer), and that is reassuring,” Tate said. “We also have some efforts at ECSU to get some student poll workers as well.”
In the past, county poll workers received between $125 and $175 for working the polls on election day.
But Tate said that compensation could increase this fall as the county received an additional $90,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to help with additional election costs because of the pandemic.
“The board has not decided on that yet, but we can use that money for incentive pay,” Tate said.