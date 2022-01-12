Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections will resume on Feb. 24, the N.C. State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday.
The announcement comes a day after a three-judge panel upheld state legislative and congressional district maps approved in November by the GOP-controlled General Assembly. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
“State Board of Elections staff will immediately begin preparing for the continuation of the candidate filing period, including securing a location to ensure the health and safety of staff and candidates,” said Karen Brinson Bell, state elections board director. “We will provide all details to the public as soon as possible at NCSBE.gov and through an announcement distributed to the media.”
Filing for local, state and federal offices was halted Dec. 8 by the Supreme Court when it decided to take up a challenge by voting rights groups that alleged the new districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans.
The new filing period will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4. Elections are scheduled for May 17.
Many candidates were able to file Dec. 6-8. Those candidates do not have to refile.
Meanwhile, a separate court order on Tuesday ordered the suspension of any challenges to candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House and N.C. Senate, until final resolution of the litigation in the redistricting cases.
A challenge was filed against the candidacy of Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of Asheville on Monday, and the State Board was planning to appoint a panel to hear that challenge on Wednesday as required by state law.
The 11 voters filing the challenge to Cawthorn's candidacy said the first-term Republican can’t run because he fails to comply with a portion of the 14th Amendment. The provision states no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”
Cawthorn had faced intense criticism for his involvement in the rally last January that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot.
Cawthorn's office strongly criticized the challenge, saying the voters backed by a national election reform group are “comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment.”
In accordance with the court’s order, the state elections board canceled its meeting, and consideration of that pending challenge is postponed until resolution of the redistricting cases.