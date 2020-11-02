D’Anthony Ravenell is skipping school today but the Elizabeth City State University senior has a very good excuse.
Ravenell is one of several ECSU students who signed up to serve as poll workers at one of the nine precincts across Pasquotank County. The Charlotte native will serve as a greeter at Pasquotank’s East precinct at River Road Middle School.
Ravenell will report to River Road at 6 a.m. so he can be ready when the polls open at 6:30 a.m. He doesn’t expect to leave the polling site until at least 30 minutes after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.
“I will be telling people which line to go to based on their last name,” Ravenell said. “It’s going to be a long day but I’m really looking forward to being a poll worker.”
Ravenell and three other poll workers were getting the River Road precinct ready for voters Monday afternoon, setting up voting stations in the gym.
To ensure voter safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s main lobby, and even the sidewalk outside, were marked to promote social distancing. There also will be several sanitizing stations placed around the voting area.
Voters who cast ballots at River Road usually vote in the school’s library. Elections officials moved voting to the gym for better social distancing.
Pasquotank Director of Elections Emma Tate said River Road was one of several county polling sites where the elections board had to switch rooms to conform to COVID-19 protocols.
“We had several rooms that were not big enough,” Tate said. “But that was pretty simple; we just changed rooms which meant we didn’t have to change locations. The library at River Road was too cramped so we just moved it to the gym.’’
Over 16,000 Pasquotank voters have already cast a ballot for Tuesday’s general election. Because of that turnout, Tate doesn’t anticipate extremely long lines at any of the county’s polling sites.
“I imagine there will be peaks throughout the day where there will be lines,” Tate said. “But I don’t expect hours of waiting. We had a pretty good turnout for one-stop (voting) and when you add absentee by mail, over 50 percent of (registered voters in) the county has voted already.”
One of the key Pasquotank races is the at-large seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners being vacated by current board chairman Jeff Dixon.
Unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots, Democrat Bill Sterritt and Republican Bill Ward are vying for the seat. There will be no runoff; the winner will be the candidate who finishes with the most votes after all ballots are tabulated, Tate said.
The following are voting precincts in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties that will be open for the election:
Camden
• Courthouse Precinct — Camden County Public Library, 104 Investor’s Way, Camden
• Shiloh Precinct — South Camden Fire Department #11, 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh
• South Mills Precinct — South Mills Ruritan Building, 400 Main Street, South Mills
Chowan
• East Edenton — Old National Guard Armory, 702 N. Broad St., Edenton
• West Edenton — Agricultural Center, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton
• Rocky Hock — Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building, 1414 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton
• Center Hill — Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner
• Wardville — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner
• Yeopin — National Guard Armory, 739 Soundside Road, Edenton
Currituck
• Moyock — Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock
• Gibbs Woods — Richardson Community Building, 352 E. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island
• Knotts Island — Knotts Island Community Center/Ruritan Building, 126 Brumley Road, Knotts Island
• Carova Beach — Carova Beach Fire Station, 2169 Ocean Pearl Road, Corolla
• Indian Ridge — Shawboro Elementary School, 370 Shawboro Road, Shawboro
• Courthouse — J.P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, Currituck
• Church’s Island — Waterlily Fire Station, 424 Waterlily Road, Coinjock
• Coinjock — Currituck County Library, 4261 Caratoke Highway, Barco
• Whalehead — Corolla Library, 1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla
• Poplar Branch — Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch
• Powells Point — Powells Point Christian Church, 197 Church Road, Harbinger
Pasquotank
• North — Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City
• South — Kermit E. White Center, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City
• East — River Road Middle School, 1701 River Road, Elizabeth City
• West — Pasquotank Elementary School, 1407 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
• Mt. Hermon — Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City
• Newland — Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City
• Nixonton — Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
• Providence — Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City
• Salem — Weeksville School, 1170 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City
Perquimans
• Belvidere — Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road
• New Hope — Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford
• East Hertford, Perquimans Courthouse — 128 N. Church St., Hertford
• Bethel, Bethel Ruritan Community Building — 392 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford
• West Hertford, Louise’s Event Center — 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford
• Nicanor — Up River Friends Church — 523 Up River Road, Belvidere
• Parkville — Winfall Ruritan Community Building — 201 Catherine St., Hertford.